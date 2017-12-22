New Year's Eve in Phoenix: 20+ places to ring in 2018 around the Valley

PHOENIX - Hard to believe 2017 is nearly over and 2018 is set to begin.

If you’re still looking for places to ring in the New Year, there are parties and celebrations happening all around the Valley.

We’ve rounded up some of the parties and events below.

FAMILY-FRIENDLY EVENTS

Noon Year's Eve at Phoenix Zoo: The zoo will ring in 2018 twelve hours early on Dec. 31. From 9 a.m. - noon, the zoo will have 30 tons of snow to play in, a bounce house, snowball targets and music. At noon, the zoo will host a ball drop and "cider or juice" toast. The event is included with zoo admission. More information.

Topgolf: Topgolf is hosting a gold-themed New Year's Eve party with unlimited Topgolf from 9 p.m. - 1 a.m. and party favors. The VIP package includes a bay on the second or third floor, a premium buffet and a champagne toast. Topgolf is in Scottsdale and Gilbert. A third location is set for Glendale next year. Reservations should be made in advance. More information.

Main Event: Main Event will have a prize-filled balloon drop on New Year's Eve, a complimentary champagne toast for those 21 and up, and party favors. They will also have two "all-you-can-play" sessions from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. and 5 p.m. - 1 a.m. each priced per person. Reservations are not required. More information.

Jake's Unlimited: The Mesa arcade is hosting two New Year's Eve celebrations -- one for families and one for adults, 21 and up. The daytime celebration is from 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. and includes a buffet, bowling, rides and attractions, and arcade games (excluded games that give tickets or prizes). The evening party is from 8 p.m. - 2 a.m. and includes rides, bowling, laser tag, champagne toast at midnight and a buffet. More information.

AZ Air Time sleepover: The Scottsdale trampoline park will host a New Year's Eve sleepover for kids 7-17. Food and drink will be provided. Activities include trampoline races, dodgeball tournaments, movies, music and a slam dunk contest. More information.

Uptown Alley: The Surprise bowling alley and arcade is hosting a family-friendly New Year's Eve party during the day. Admission includes two hours of bowling, two games of laser tag, and a $15 arcade game card. A prize-filled balloon drop will be at 7 p.m. The venue will have an evening celebration as well with live music at 9:30 p.m., a balloon drop and champagne toast. More information.

Tavern + Bowl: The Glendale bowling alley will have daytime and evening bowling packages on New Year's Eve. The daytime package includes 2.5 hours of bowling, pizza, salad and soda, and champagne or cider toast. The evening package includes 3 hours of bowling. Reservations required. Because of the Fiesta Bowl, Westgate will charge $10 to park until 2 p.m. More information.

Golfland Sunsplash: It may be too cold for the water park, but the golf course and race cars are open. Golfland will be open from 6 p.m. - 1 a.m. on New Year's Eve with a package that includes unlimited video games, mini golf, laser tag and race cars. More information.

Dave and Buster’s: There are three Dave and Buster’s arcades in the Valley — Tempe, Phoenix and Scottsdale. Each one will be open on New Year’s Eve with an appetizer buffet, arcade games and a video ballroom. They have two packages with different options. More information. (https://dnb.ticketbud.com/list/2018-family)

ADULT EVENTS

Tempe New Year's Eve fireworks: Similar to last year, downtown Tempe will not host a major New Year's Eve block party. Instead, the bars and restaurants along Mill Avenue will host their own parties. You will have to check each restaurant for ticket and package information. At midnight, a fireworks show funded by Four Peaks Brewing Company will ring-in 2018 over Tempe Town Lake.

Raven Events New Year's Eve gala: Raven Events' annual NYE bash will take place in the level 2 showroom at Talking Stick Resort in Scottsdale. Admission includes live music, a midnight champagne toast and balloon drop, party favors and valet. More information.

Talking Stick Resort New Year's Eve party: Talking Stick Resort will host a Hollywood-themed New Year's Eve party in its Showroom. It will have three rooms of entertainment, champagne toast and balloon drop at midnight. More information.

El Hefe Tempe & Whiskey Row Tempe: The two Tempe bars will host "The Champagne Ball," a champagne-themed party at both venues. There will be two DJs spinning music. No cover until 11 p.m. After that, general admission is $20 and $40 for VIP.

Calico Jack's Glendale: Calico Jack's will host a black and white-themed masquerade New Year's Eve party. There will be a dessert bar, party favors and a champagne toast at midnight. Reservations required. Doors open at 8 p.m. More information.

W Scottsdale Hotel: The W Scottsdale is hosting a 70s disco-themed New Year's Eve party on its WET deck. It will have go-go dancers, rollerskating acrobats, and a fireworks show at midnight. More information.

Lustre Rooftop Bar: Lustre's New Year's Eve party, called "Under the stars and lights," will have a dance floor, multiple bars, DJs and a photo booth. More information.

Crescent Ballroom/Van Buren 2018 Block Party (21+): The newest concert venue in downtown Phoenix, The Van Buren, is hosting a New Year's Eve party with DJs and artists throughout the night. There will also be heated tents and food trucks. Admission is $19. More information.

Decadence 2017 (18+): Relentless Beats is back with its annual two-night music festival. More than 30 artists are set to take the stage, including Zedd. The festival will be at Rawhide Western Town in Chandler. You'll want to buy tickets in advance. More information.

SandBar Mexican Grill: Both Valley SandBar restaurants will have a Las Vegas-style New Year’s celebration with drink specials and a midnight toast. Doors open at 9 p.m.

Bevvy: The Scottsdale ball will be open late for New Year’s Eve with a “Let’s Get Strange” theme. There will be drink specials and live music. Doors open at 9 p.m.

Bottled Blonde: Celebrate New Year’s Eve with a James Bond theme. The Scottsdale bar will be open late with drink specials and music. Doors also open at 9 p.m.

Hi Fi Kitchen & Cocktails: Ring in 2018 in Roaring 20s fashion. The party starts at 9 p.m.

Padre Murphy’s: Glendale’s Irish bar will have a surf-and-turf dinner and party favors to ring in the New Year, plus a live band. There is no cover and the party starts at 8:30 p.m. You will want to make reservations.