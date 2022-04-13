Watch
New sushi-whiskey restaurant to open in the Melrose District

Sandfish Sushi and Whiskey
Posted at 4:27 AM, Apr 13, 2022
PHOENIX — It’s no secret that Phoenix's Melrose District is growing and soon enough, a spot in the one-mile stretch will be home to the Sandfish Sushi and Whiskey restaurant.

The restaurant promises a fine-dining experience with a “highly-curated selection of Japanese whiskey as the foundation of its cocktail program,” according to a press release.

Sandfish Sushi and Whiskey is set to open in July 2022 at 4232 N. 7 Ave.

The restaurant is originally from Palm Springs, California.

A GLIMPSE INTO THE MENU

Spicy Tuna Tostadas, Stuffed Zucchini Blossoms, and Baby Langoustine Roll. Some of their signature dishes include Spanish Octopus and Hamachi Kama.

Sandfish Sushi and Whiskey to open this summer 2022 in Phoenix.

“We look forward to creating an environment where the residents of Phoenix can enjoy an intimate date night or a special celebration,” says Chef Onural in a press release sent to ABC15.

LOOKING FOR A JOB?

The incoming restaurant to the Valley is looking to fill all positions. If you’re interested in applying, visit sandfishps.com.

