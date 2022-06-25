GILBERT, AZ — If you love retro movies and craft beer, you’ll want to check out Taproom-120 when it opens this fall in the Town of Gilbert.

According to Maegann Yarbrough, co-owner of Taproom-120, “high quality customer service and really good craft beer” will be their number one focus when opening the location.

There will also be non-alcoholic beverage options so the kids and designated drivers “feel welcomed too” and have fun, said Yarbrough to ABC15.

WHAT TO EXPECT

“It’s going to have a nostalgic feel. The décor is going to have a lot of… pop-culture references,” said Yarbrough. “Ideally… our tap handles are going to be old action figures, like key man figures and transformers and — you know — things like that.”

A mural that reflects a lot of the characters from the 70s, 80s and 90’s is also in the works and there will also be an arcade in the facility.

“We want people to walk in and feel like it’s a third place,” said Maegann Yarbrough, who says it’s like your go to place in between home and work where you can “relax and have fun.”

TAPROOM-120

Where does the name come from? “If you look at an old blank VHS box, there was a T120 on some of them that told you it was a two-hour tape… [which is] 120 minutes,” explained Maegann Yarbrough to ABC15. “So, its shortened to T120… so we just came up with Taproom- 120.”

WHERE TO GO WHEN OPEN

