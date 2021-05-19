New restaurants to try during the 2021 Spring Arizona Restaurant Week

PHOENIX — Nearly 140 restaurants -- most of them in the Valley -- have signed up to be part of the Arizona Restaurant Association's spring Arizona Restaurant Week.

Between May 21-30, each restaurant will have a special Arizona Restaurant Week menu, a three- or four-course menu -- a choice of an appetizer, entree, and dessert -- for $33 or $44 per person, plus taxes and tip.

Most restaurants have reopened their dining rooms, as capacity restrictions were lifted in the state back in March. Some restaurants will also have their restaurant week menus available for takeout.

Restaurants will also have their regular menus available.

For the spring, there are some 20 restaurants that will be part of Arizona Restaurant Week for the first time. That does not mean they are necessarily new restaurants to the Valley.

Artichoke Basille’s Pizza

B Gastrobar

Bandolero

Chantico

CHoP

Crown Public House

Eatalio Pasta & Wine

Ember

Famous 48

Fuku Sushi

Ghost Street Asian Taqueria (ghost kitchen from Ling and Louie's)

Kaizen

NakedQ BBQ

Rito’s Mexican Food

RnR Gastropub

Sea & Smoke

SOL Mexican Cucina

STK Steakhouse

Taphouse Kitchen

The Golden Pineapple

The Italian Daughter

HOW TO MAKE THE MOST OF RESTAURANT WEEK

Arizona Restaurant Week offers a great way for people to experience some of the fine-dining restaurants around the Valley, while pushing their dollar a bit further.

But, it takes research because you want to compare the Arizona Restaurant Week menus to the regular menu.

For example, the Arizona Restaurant Week menu at The Stockyards, an Arizona steakhouse that has been part of the Valley for decades, is $44 per person for an appetizer, entree, and dessert.

Entrees include a choice of eight-ounce filet mignon, 12-ounce prime rib, or skillet salmon.

On The Stockyards' regular menu, the eight-ounce filet mignon is $50, the 12-ounce prime rib is $48, and the skillet salmon is $38, which includes a salad or side.

Except for the salmon, the other two options are more than the ARW price, which also includes an appetizer and dessert. Desserts on the regular menu are around $10.

Visit https://arizonarestaurantweek.com to view a list of the participating restaurants, their hours, whether you need to make a reservation in advance (highly recommended), and whether or not they are offering takeout.