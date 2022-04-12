New Press Coffee location to open in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Press Coffee is brewing up a new location in the state! The local coffee staple is opening a new location in the Mercado Del Lago Plaza in Scottsdale.

According to a press release, the new Press Coffee location is taking over the space previously owned by Lakeview Coffee. “We look forward to welcoming in new and returning guests and we appreciate the support from the Lakeview Coffee team as we make this transition,” said Jason Kyle from Press Coffee.

The grand opening will be on May 13.

DEALS:

To celebrate the grand opening, Press Coffee will be selling $1 drip coffee from May 13 to 15 and 100% of the profits will be donated to Hope Kids.

IF YOU GO:

Location: 8300 N. Hayden Rd. in Scottsdale

Hours: They’re open Monday-Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 4p.m, weekends are 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.