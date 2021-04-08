New food at Chase Field: All the new concessions to try at Arizona Diamondbacks games

PHOENIX — Hot dogs, nachos, and beer are staples at the ballpark. For any fan who has been to an Arizona Diamondbacks game, it's no secret that the chefs at Chase Field like to go beyond the everyday staples.

Ahead of the D-backs' Opening Day at Chase Field on Friday, here is a look at some of the new menu items that fans can try.

NEW CONCESSIONS

Ultimate Bacon Pub Burger (pictured): Chuck patty, pub beer cheese, bacon, battered onion, barbecue sauce, pickles, potato roll

Chuck patty, pub beer cheese, bacon, battered onion, barbecue sauce, pickles, potato roll Poblano Cheesesteak : Shaved Philly Ribeye, American Cheese, fire-roasted poblano chile, barbecue aioli, battered onion straws

: Shaved Philly Ribeye, American Cheese, fire-roasted poblano chile, barbecue aioli, battered onion straws Beer Cheese Bratwurst: Beer bratwurst, pub beer cheese, griddled onion, brown mustard, pretzel roll

Beer bratwurst, pub beer cheese, griddled onion, brown mustard, pretzel roll 505 Green Chile, Chicken Bacon and Ranch Tots: Grilled chicken, tots, nacho cheese, bacon, 505 green chile

Grilled chicken, tots, nacho cheese, bacon, 505 green chile Danzeisen Dairy Chocolate Mint Chip Stack Shake (pictured): Chocolate milkshake topped with whipped cream, chocolate chips, Andes chocolate mints, and mint Oreos.

WELCOME GADZOOKS

Local Phoenix restaurant Gadzooks Enchiladas and Soup will have two concession stands serving up their signature "festival" tacos, enchiladas, and house margaritas. They will be located near sections 116 and 314, replacing America's Taco Shop.

Festival tacos: 50/50 flour and corn tortillas, sweet and spicy cornbread, pulled roasted tomatillo chicken and zesty honey vinaigrette slaw, topped with jalepeño ranch and cotija cheese crumbles.

For the enchiladas, fans will have a choice of braised short rib, roasted tomatillo chicken, or sweet and spicy cornbread. Craving dessert? They'll also have Mama Linda’s Bakeshop pumpkin cookies. They also have plans to add nachos and quesadillas.

FRY'S GRAB N' GO

Fry's will have a few grab-and-go stands throughout the stadium will small bites, drinks and pre-packaged foods that fans can select and purchase with a debit or credit card.

THE STILL AT CUTWATER

San Diego-based Cutwater Spirits will have its canned cocktails for sale at Chase Field, including their vodka mule which will be served in a limited edition D-backs can. They will be located near section 139.

BEFORE YOU GO...

Chase Field is completely cashless and ticketless this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. All transactions have to be made with a debit or credit card or via the MLB Ballpark app.

Make sure to download the MLB Ballpark app to access tickets. You can also order concessions from the phone.

Clear bag policy: Large bags and backpacks are not allowed inside Chase Field. Only clear plastic or vinyl bags will be allowed inside. Small clutch purses are OK.

Large bags and backpacks are not allowed inside Chase Field. Only clear plastic or vinyl bags will be allowed inside. Small clutch purses are OK. Fans are allowed to bring their own snacks inside as long as they're in a sealed, clear bag. A sealed or empty water bottle is also OK.

Visit www.mlb.com/dbacks/ballpark/safety for more information on Chase Field's policies this year.