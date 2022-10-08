New chicken wing restaurant offering free wings for a year and for life to some customers Saturday

PHOENIX — A new chicken restaurant in Phoenix is offering some people the opportunity to get free wings for a year or for life.

Ghett Yo Wings will open at 1703 West Bethany Home Road, Suite E03 at 10 a.m. Saturday.

The restaurant is offering the first 100 people in line free wings for a year!

For those lucky enough to be born in 1961, those who register on Saturday will earn free wings for the rest of their life!

But if you weren't born in 1961 or don't make it in early, that's ok. Ghett Yo Wings will be offering 61-cent wings all day Saturday.

Ghett Yo Wings is the third restaurant from owner Wally Ansari. Ghett Yo Taco opened in 2017 in Chandler and Ghett Yo Pizza opened in Ahwatukee in 2020.