New barbecue joint, Trapp Haus BBQ, to open in downtown Phoenix in March

PHOENIX - A new barbecue joint will soon make its debut on the Valley's food circuit.

Phil Johnson, a.k.a "Phil the Grill," is set to open his latest venture, Trapp Haus BBQ, along Phoenix's Roosevelt Row on March 2.

"It has always been a dream of mine to open my own BBQ joint," Johnson said in a written statement.

The restaurant is described as "slow-smoked championship-style BBQ with urban southern cooking," according to a news release.

It will be part of The Blocks at Roosevelt Row, a mixed-use project that redeveloped the old Flowers building on Roosevelt between Fifth and Sixth streets.

The menu features platters of pulled pork, brisket, St. Louis ribs, chicken and smoked hot links, along with sides like waffle fries, baked beans, honey-jalapeno coleslaw, cheesy jalapeno grits and greens.

Some meats -- brisket, pulled pork, chicken, St. Louis ribs -- will be sold by the pound, ranging between $8-$10 per half-pound.

It will have traditional dine-in seating and grab-and-go options for those on the run.

Johnson was born in New York's Bronx borough and moved to the Valley in 2009. He opened a food truck, Sammitch, and a catering business in 2010. He has competed in barbecue competitions and on Food Network's "Chopped Grill Masters."

Some of the sandwiches from his food truck days will be available at Trapp Haus, along with his "Philly Crack Wings," empanada, and the Mac Bowl, smoked mac and cheese, OMG BBQ sauce, and choice of pulled pork or brisket.

IF YOU GO:

Trapp Haus BBQ (Grand opening on March 2)

511 E Roosevelt St, Phoenix, AZ 85004