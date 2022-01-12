Nelly booked to perform at 2022 Chandler Ostrich Festival

CHANDLER, AZ — The Chandler Ostrich Festival has tapped actor and rapper Nelly to perform at its upcoming festival, joining country singer Walker Hayes.

After having to cancel and reschedule events in 2020 and 2021 due to the ongoing pandemic, the festival is set to return for two weekends in March — March 11-13 and 17-20 — at Tumbleweed Park, near Germann and McQueen roads.

Nelly is scheduled to take the stage during the second weekend on March 19. Hayes is scheduled to perform on March 12.

Additional acts are expected to be announced later.

It's getting "Hot in Herre!" 🔥🎶🎧



We are thrilled to announce that 3X Grammy-award winning R&B star Nelly will headline the main stage on 3/19/22 🎶🎡🎧⠀



Tickets are on sale NOW and can be purchased at https://t.co/fj6ILSGQjX 📲 pic.twitter.com/pXeTtVNVEW — Ostrich Festival (@ostrichfestival) January 12, 2022

Besides the headline concerts, the festival typically includes carnival games and games, food booths, and art vendors.

Festival tickets start at $15 for kids and $20 for adults. Food and drink, carnival games, and rides are additional costs. Tickets can be purchased on the festival's website, www.OstrichFestival.com.

Flo Rida, The Commodores, and Andy Grammer performed at the 2019 festival. 98 Degrees and Blues Traveler were set to perform at the 2020 event before it was ultimately canceled.