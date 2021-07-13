NBA Finals freebies, deals around Phoenix: Get a free cookie or buy an orange and purple cookie

PHOENIX — As excitement continues to build around the Phoenix Suns' championship run, some businesses around the Valley are hoping to score with freebies, promotions, and specials.

Below we've rounded up some of the freebies and specials businesses have ahead of Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

Double the wins, double the wings!



Claim your 3 free wings on the Suns app and head to a @ATLWingsAZ location in the next 24 hours to redeem!



➔ https://t.co/5a1tNa3EEn pic.twitter.com/49uj0ODCDA — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) July 9, 2021

FREEBIES

Crumbl Cookies: How does a free chocolate chip cookie sound? On Wednesday, July 14, the first 200 people to visit any Arizona Crumbl store wearing their Phoenix Suns gear can receive one free chocolate chip cookie. No purchase necessary. Crumbl is a sponsor of ABC15.

ATL Wings: When the Phoenix Suns win, fans can get three free wings at ATL (All The Love) Wings, a local wing place in the Valley. A purchase of medium fries is required. The promotion can be found in the official Suns mobile app.

Humble Pie/Humble Bistro: The day after a Suns win, diners can receive a complimentary bottle of wine or bubbles at Humble Pie or Humble Bistro. Must purchase two entrees to receive the deal. One bottle per table.

Taco Bell Comebacks: If the Bucks or Suns are losing at halftime and come back to win the game -- any NBA Finals game -- people can get a free Flamin' Hot Doritos Locos Taco. You need to download Taco Bell's app to get the offer.

PROMOTIONS AND SPECIALS

Miracle Mile Deli: The New York deli has two Suns-inspired desserts while the Suns are in the NBA Finals: orange and purple cookies ($4) and the SunShake, a Creamsicle shake topped with purple sprinkles and caramel ($4).

The Soda Jerk Co. Milkshake Bar: The North Phoenix milkshake bar has created "The Slam Chunk Killer Shake" in honor of the Suns' championship run. It's a Reese's Peanut Butter Cup and cookie dough shake topped with a cookie dough "basketball," Reese's Peanut Butter Cup, and vanilla whipped cream. The cup's rim is covered in vanilla frosting and orange sprinkles. Killer Shakes are typically $12.

SodaRush!: The soda/cookie shop will have basketball cookies and a Suns puree parfait for sale ahead of Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

Ghett Yo Pizza: The Ahwatukee pizzeria has created the 18-inch "Suns Pizza," which has pepperoni, red onion, and pineapple.

Trapp Haus BBQ: The BBQ joint in downtown Phoenix is offering the "Big 3 Phoenix Suns Championship Sammitch," which has hickory-smoked brisket, country-fried chicken thighs, seasoned waffle fries, jalapeno cheddar cheese, and BBQ sauce piled high on a toasted brioche bun. It is served with house-made chips ($13.99).

Match Market & Bar: Located next to the FOUND:RE Hotel, Match Market has two specials on game days, Planet Orange Chicken ($13) and the "Point Guard" Smash Cocktail, named in honor of Chris Paul ($14).

Duck Donuts: The Chandler doughnut shop has a Suns-inspired box of doughnuts, called the "Rally the Valley" assortment, featuring doughnuts decorated with purple and orange combinations ($21.75). A dollar from each sale will be donated to Phoenix Suns Charities.