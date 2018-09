PHOENIX - How many of the Valley's museums have you visited?

You'll have a chance to visit fifteen of them for free on Saturday, Sept. 22, part of Smithsonian Magazines' annual Museum Day.

All you have to do is decide which museum to visit, submit your email address and download an official "museum day" ticket for that museum. Each ticket provides free admission for two people.

Special exhibits and IMAX movies may not be included.

A total of 41 museums in Arizona are participating, according to the Museum Day website.

Here is a listing of the museums in the Valley you can visit:

Editor's note: The Cave Creek Museum was listed on the official "Museum Day" website, but, according to the museum's website, it is closed for the summer and reopens Oct. 3.