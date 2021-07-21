Mox Boarding House opening board game bar and restaurant in Chandler

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Mox Boarding House, a popular tabletop gaming bar, restaurant, and store in Seattle and Portland, is expanding to Arizona with plans to open its first spot in Chandler.

In a June 30 blog post, Mox Boarding House said it had begun construction on a 10,000-square-foot building off Alma School Road, between Warner and Ray roads, that previously housed Social Box Neighborhood Eatery. That restaurant reportedly closed in 2017.

The Chandler location will have a bar, restaurant, and a retail store with more than a 1,000 tabletop games, such as miniatures, board games, role playing games, and card games, according to the blog. There will also be games that people can borrow and play while eating or drinking at the restaurant.

It's happening! Big news! Mox is heading to Arizona! https://t.co/hnTxAY5uJg pic.twitter.com/1gAgWP4vMp — Mox Boarding House (@MoxBoarding) June 30, 2021

Mox is part of Card Kingdom, which is known for the card game "Magic: The Gathering" and will have a kiosk where people can buy or sell their cards. There will also be two private rooms that will be themed with Arizona history and myths that can be rented for private events, parties, or regular game nights.

Neither an opening date nor timeframe have been released yet. However, Mox said updates would be posted to its social media accounts and website.

The opening will mark Mox's fourth location in the U.S. and will join a handful of tabletop gaming venues already in the Valley. Others include Silver Key Lounge in Mesa, The Gaming Goat in Mesa, Snakes and Lattes in Tempe, and Phoenix Gaming Lounge in Phoenix.