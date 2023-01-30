Most expensive cars sold at Barrett-Jackson on Sunday

Share Facebook

1979 CHEVROLET K10 PICKUP — $165,000 — This 1979 Chevrolet K10 pickup is powered by a replacement 400ci V8 engine mated to a 4-speed automatic transmission and a dual-range transfer case. Barrett-Jackson

1941 WILLYS CUSTOM COUPE — $126,500 — This 1941 Willys custom coupe is finished in House of Kolor Passion Pearl over a silver leather interior. This glass-body coupe is powered by a heavily built Chevrolet LS6 454ci engine. Barrett-Jackson

1978 PONTIAC FIREBIRD TRANS AM — $123,200 — This 1978 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am has been freshly restored to mimic the "Smokey and the Bandit" movie car. Barrett-Jackson

2014 BENTLEY CONTINENTAL FLYING SPUR — $106,700 — This 2014 Bentley Continental Flying Spur has a two-owner history and was recently serviced at Bentley in Scottsdale, AZ. Barrett-Jackson

1971 CHEVROLET K10 PICKUP — $100,100 — This 1971 Chevrolet K10 original 4-wheel-drive pickup has been restored to look like it would have been bought in '71. Barrett-Jackson

