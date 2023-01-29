Most expensive cars sold at Barrett-Jackson on Saturday

Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

1989 FERRARI F40 — $2,750,000 — This 1989 Ferrari F40 is a one-off example finished in Nardo Gray. Its final available horsepower output is between 700hp and nearly 1,000hp based on the setup. Barrett-Jackson

1989 FERRARI F40 — $2,750,000 — This 1989 Ferrari F40 is a one-off example finished in Nardo Gray. Its final available horsepower output is between 700hp and nearly 1,000hp based on the setup. Barrett-Jackson

1989 FERRARI F40 — $2,750,000 — This 1989 Ferrari F40 is a one-off example finished in Nardo Gray. Its final available horsepower output is between 700hp and nearly 1,000hp based on the setup. Barrett-Jackson

2005 PORSCHE CARRERA GT — $1,595,000 — Accompanied by a printed report listing its original factory data, this almost otherworldly Carrera GT was built in February 2005, priced at a heady $452,989 new. One of the 644 examples sold new to the United States during the entire production run spanning 2004-06, it was originally finished in black. Barrett-Jackson

2005 PORSCHE CARRERA GT — $1,595,000 — Accompanied by a printed report listing its original factory data, this almost otherworldly Carrera GT was built in February 2005, priced at a heady $452,989 new. One of the 644 examples sold new to the United States during the entire production run spanning 2004-06, it was originally finished in black. Barrett-Jackson

2005 PORSCHE CARRERA GT — $1,595,000 — Accompanied by a printed report listing its original factory data, this almost otherworldly Carrera GT was built in February 2005, priced at a heady $452,989 new. One of the 644 examples sold new to the United States during the entire production run spanning 2004-06, it was originally finished in black. Barrett-Jackson

2019 FORD GT LIGHTWEIGHT CARBON SERIES — $1,320,000 — This Carbon Series 2019 Ford GT can launch to 60 mph in under 3 seconds and achieve a top speed of over 216 mph. Barrett-Jackson

2019 FORD GT LIGHTWEIGHT CARBON SERIES — $1,320,000 — This Carbon Series 2019 Ford GT can launch to 60 mph in under 3 seconds and achieve a top speed of over 216 mph. Barrett-Jackson

2019 FORD GT LIGHTWEIGHT CARBON SERIES — $1,320,000 — This Carbon Series 2019 Ford GT can launch to 60 mph in under 3 seconds and achieve a top speed of over 216 mph. Barrett-Jackson

2020 FORD GT CARBON SERIES — $1,320,000 — This 2020 Ford GT is a true street-legal race car. The GT can launch to 60 mph in under 3 seconds and achieve a top speed of over 216 mph. This GT, with Chassis No. L173 is a limited-edition Carbon Series, only offered to select Ford customers. Barrett-Jackson

2020 FORD GT CARBON SERIES — $1,320,000 — This 2020 Ford GT is a true street-legal race car. The GT can launch to 60 mph in under 3 seconds and achieve a top speed of over 216 mph. This GT, with Chassis No. L173 is a limited-edition Carbon Series, only offered to select Ford customers. Barrett-Jackson

2020 FORD GT CARBON SERIES — $1,320,000 — This 2020 Ford GT is a true street-legal race car. The GT can launch to 60 mph in under 3 seconds and achieve a top speed of over 216 mph. This GT, with Chassis No. L173 is a limited-edition Carbon Series, only offered to select Ford customers. Barrett-Jackson

1966 SHELBY GROUP II MUSTANG - BUILT FOR KEN MILES — $770,000 — This iconic 1966 Shelby Group II Mustang #12 is one of the rarest Shelby Mustangs ever built and is fully documented in the SAAC Shelby Registry, which includes its historic SCCA and Trans-Am racing pedigree. It was one of only 16 Shelby Group II Mustangs built in 1966. Barrett-Jackson

1966 SHELBY GROUP II MUSTANG - BUILT FOR KEN MILES — $770,000 — This iconic 1966 Shelby Group II Mustang #12 is one of the rarest Shelby Mustangs ever built and is fully documented in the SAAC Shelby Registry, which includes its historic SCCA and Trans-Am racing pedigree. It was one of only 16 Shelby Group II Mustangs built in 1966. Barrett-Jackson

1966 SHELBY GROUP II MUSTANG - BUILT FOR KEN MILES — $770,000 — This iconic 1966 Shelby Group II Mustang #12 is one of the rarest Shelby Mustangs ever built and is fully documented in the SAAC Shelby Registry, which includes its historic SCCA and Trans-Am racing pedigree. It was one of only 16 Shelby Group II Mustangs built in 1966. Barrett-Jackson

Prev 1 / Ad Next