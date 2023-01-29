Most expensive cars sold at Barrett-Jackson on Saturday
Today's the last day to go out and see some of the amazing cars this auction has to offer!
Sunday is the last day to go out and see some of the marvelous rides at this year's Barrett-Jackson in Scottsdale. Last night was quite the event, where four of the top five most expensive cars sold for seven figures. Here's a look at the top five most expensive cars that sold at auction on Saturday.
- 1989 FERRARI F40 — $2,750,000 — This 1989 Ferrari F40 is a one-off example finished in Nardo Gray. Its final available horsepower output is between 700hp and nearly 1,000hp based on the setup.
- 2005 PORSCHE CARRERA GT — $1,595,000 — Accompanied by a printed report listing its original factory data, this almost otherworldly Carrera GT was built in February 2005, priced at a heady $452,989 new. One of the 644 examples sold new to the United States during the entire production run spanning 2004-06, it was originally finished in black.
- 2019 FORD GT LIGHTWEIGHT CARBON SERIES — $1,320,000 — This Carbon Series 2019 Ford GT can launch to 60 mph in under 3 seconds and achieve a top speed of over 216 mph.
- 2020 FORD GT CARBON SERIES — $1,320,000 — This 2020 Ford GT is a true street-legal race car. The GT can launch to 60 mph in under 3 seconds and achieve a top speed of over 216 mph. This GT, with Chassis No. L173 is a limited-edition Carbon Series, only offered to select Ford customers.
- 1966 SHELBY GROUP II MUSTANG - BUILT FOR KEN MILES — $770,000 — This iconic 1966 Shelby Group II Mustang #12 is one of the rarest Shelby Mustangs ever built and is fully documented in the SAAC Shelby Registry, which includes its historic SCCA and Trans-Am racing pedigree. It was one of only 16 Shelby Group II Mustangs built in 1966.
