Most expensive cars auctioned off at Barrett Jackson on Monday
Top 5 cars that sold at Barret Jackson on Monday in Scottsdale
The Barrett Jackson is back in town, auctioning off cars and welcoming guests' until January 29. Here are the top five cars that sold this Monday.
- 1971 PLYMOUTH 'CUDA — $110,000
This 1971 classic led the pack Monday, climbing up to $110,000. It is a 4-speed manual with an Orange exterior.
- 1957 CADILLAC ELDORADO BIARRITZ CONVERTIBLE — $91,300
The Eldorado is a staple of the '50s, this one has a 365ci V8 engine backed by an automatic transmission.
- 1959 CHEVROLET IMPALA CUSTOM COUPE — $83,600
This 1959 Chevrolet Impala is powered by a 502ci V8 crate engine mated to a new 700R automatic transmission.
- 1969 FORD MUSTANG CUSTOM COUPE — $60,500
On it's way out of the '60s, this Ford Mustang is juiced with a 351ci V8 engine with a 4-speed manual transmission.
- 1968 CHEVROLET CAMARO SS RE-CREATION — $52,800
You may have seen a restored 68' SS on the roads before, but never one painted this sensational. This 1968 Chevrolet Camaro SS re-creation is finished in LeMans Blue with a white Rally stripe.
