The Barrett Jackson is back in town, auctioning off cars and welcoming guests' until January 29. Here are the top five cars that sold this Monday.

1971 Plymouth 'Cuda — $110,000This 1971 classic led the pack Monday, climbing up to $110,000. It is a 4-speed manual with an Orange exterior. Barrett Jackson

1957 CADILLAC ELDORADO BIARRITZ CONVERTIBLE — $91,300The Eldorado is a staple of the '50s, this one has a 365ci V8 engine backed by an automatic transmission. Barrett Jackson

1959 CHEVROLET IMPALA CUSTOM COUPE — $83,600This 1959 Chevrolet Impala is powered by a 502ci V8 crate engine mated to a new 700R automatic transmission. Barrett Jackson

1969 FORD MUSTANG CUSTOM COUPE — $60,500On it's way out of the '60s, this Ford Mustang is juiced with a 351ci V8 engine with a 4-speed manual transmission. Barrett Jackson

1968 CHEVROLET CAMARO SS RE-CREATION — $52,800You may have seen a restored 68' SS on the roads before, but never one painted this sensational. This 1968 Chevrolet Camaro SS re-creation is finished in LeMans Blue with a white Rally stripe. Barrett Jackson

