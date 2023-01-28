Most expensive cars auctioned off at Barrett-Jackson on Friday

Share Facebook

1957 FORD THUNDERBIRD CONVERTIBLE — $495,000 — This 1957 Ford Thunderbird is a professional Minter body-off-frame restoration with limited miles. Barrett-Jackson

1967 SHELBY GT500 CUSTOM FASTBACK - "GONE IN 60 SECONDS" — $440,000 — This custom 1967 Ford Mustang GT500 was built for the movie "Gone in 60 Seconds." Besides converting an original Shelby Mustang to an "Eleanor" for the movie's producer, Jerry Bruckheimer, this is one of the other re-creations that was used in the movie. Barrett-Jackson

1968 FORD BRONCO CUSTOM SUV — $434,500 — This custom 1968 Ford Bronco 4-door SUV is a one-of-one custom Bronco known as "The Clydesdale" and was built by renowned Bronco builder Maxlider Brothers Customs. Barrett-Jackson

1954 CHEVROLET CORVETTE 235/150 CONVERTIBLE — $385,000 — This 1954 Chevrolet Corvette convertible is the product of a no-expense-spared frame-off restoration. It is presented in correct Sportsman Red (only 100 are believed to have been delivered in Sportsman Red with a red interior). Barrett-Jackson

1977 FORD BRONCO CUSTOM SUV — $385,000 — This custom 1977 Ford Bronco is powered by a Gen 3 5.0-liter Coyote V8 engine mated to a 10R80 10-speed automatic transmission. Barrett-Jackson

