MONSTER JAM returns to State Farm Stadium in October

GLENDALE, AZ — The action-packed experience will return to State Farm Stadium on October 1 to celebrate its 30th anniversary.

Monster Jam fans can purchase tickets online using the code PRFLMJ to save up to 20%. The code is valid until Monday.

The event will feature 12 skilled athletes fighting for the championship while putting on a spectacle. Five-time Monster Jam World Finals Champion Adam Anderson will return to drive Grave Digger.

Fans can also experience the Monster Jam pit party fro 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. to experience the massive trucks up close at meet the drivers.

Pit Passes are available for $20 for this VIP experience.

The jam packed night is set to begin at 7 p.m.