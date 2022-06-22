Watch
MONSTER JAM returns to State Farm Stadium in October

MONSTER JAM returns to the Valley!
LOS ANGELES - MARCH 28: Clear Channel's U.S. Hot Rod Association (USHRA) Monster Jam events feature such crowd-favorite vehicles as Grave Digger.
Posted at 4:21 PM, Jun 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-22 19:21:06-04

GLENDALE, AZ  — The action-packed experience will return to State Farm Stadium on October 1 to celebrate its 30th anniversary.

Monster Jam fans can purchase tickets online using the code PRFLMJ to save up to 20%. The code is valid until Monday.

The event will feature 12 skilled athletes fighting for the championship while putting on a spectacle. Five-time Monster Jam World Finals Champion Adam Anderson will return to drive Grave Digger.

Fans can also experience the Monster Jam pit party fro 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. to experience the massive trucks up close at meet the drivers.

Pit Passes are available for $20 for this VIP experience.

The jam packed night is set to begin at 7 p.m.

