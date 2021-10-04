Modern Round in Peoria, The Revelry in Mesa have both closed

MESA, AZ — The Revelry in Mesa and Modern Round in Peoria have both permanently closed.

Modern Round, a virtual shooting range and cocktail lounge, opened in 2016 within Peoria's P83 entertainment district. It has since closed, according to a former employee and its Yelp page. The business's website, social media, and phone also appear to have been disconnected.

The Revelry, a large entertainment venue, opened in early 2020 at Mesa Riverview and was home to Modern Round's second location, Box Bar Sports & Brews, PopCulture, a retro arcade and bar, and an outdoor courtyard with a firepit, music stage, and NextLinks miniature golf.

A second phase was anticipated to include a brewery, indoor food court, and dog-friendly eatery and park, but experienced several delays.

Jennifer Maisch, vice president of marketing and communication for Kimco Realty, which oversees Mesa Riverview in Mesa and other shopping centers in the Valley, confirmed that The Revelry had closed in an email to ABC15. She also confirmed that they were actively marketing the space, but had no immediate announcements to make.

The Revelry's website states that it's currently closed for technical issues.

Mike Merendino, the former president of That's Eatertainment, also confirmed to ABC15 in a text message that The Revelry had closed. He said ownership had "capital issues" and that he stepped away from the venture over the summer.

ABC15 reached out to a couple of emails for That's Eatertainment to request comments. We did not receive a response.

Merendino also owns Crust Simply Italian and The Ostrich cocktail bar. Both concepts are expanding to Gilbert and will be part of the Verde at Cooley Station development. Both are expected to open during the second quarter of 2022, he said.

A former sales and marketing employee also confirmed to ABC15 that Modern Round in Peoria had closed, though it was unclear when that happened.