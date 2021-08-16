Miracle and Sippin' Santa Christmas bars in Phoenix: Here is where and what to expect on this year's menus

PHOENIX — Whether you prefer a traditional Christmas atmosphere with lights, tinsel, and spiked egg nog or more of a tropical island getaway, Phoenicians can experience both as two Christmas pop-up bars will make a return to downtown Phoenix this year.

Miracle will again take over the Floor 13 Rooftop Bar at the Hilton Garden Inn, near Central Avenue and Monroe Street, and Sippin' Santa, the pop-up's tiki offshoot, will again open at Bitter & Twisted Cocktail Bar, less than a mile away near Central Avenue and Jefferson Street.

During the holidays, both bars will be decorated in Christmas lights, tinsel, and posters and will have special menus featuring festive drinks with equally festive names, including "Christmapolitan," "On Dasher," "Bad Santa," "Kris Kringle Kolada," and "The Regifter."

Both bars, which are currently open with their regular menus, will unwrap their Christmas themes on Nov. 22, 2021, and will stay open through the end of the year, a news release said.

The first "Miracle" pop-up opened at Mace Bar in New York City in 2014, followed by the Sippin' Santa tiki version. Since then, the concept has partnered with dozens of bars across the country and internationally.

A LOOK AT THE MENU

Several of the classic cocktails that were featured on Miracle's menu last year have been brought back, including the "Christmapolitan," "Christmas Carol Barrel," and "Snowball Old-Fashioned," while others have had their recipes re-crafted.

The new cocktail this year at Miracle is "Elfing Around," Prosecco, gin, mulled wine reduction, grapefruit shrub, aromatic bitters, and orange bitters.

There are five new cocktails on the Sippin' Santa menu:



"White Russian Christmas," vodka, dark roast cold brew, condensed milk, Ancho Chile liqueur, and cinnamon syrup

"Azul Navidad," tequila, Mezcal, lime, cream of coconut, Blue Curaçao, hazelnut liqueur, and pineapple rum

Yule Log Grog" (served hot), gin, Falernum, cranberry syrup, ginger liqueur, and lime

"The Regifter," Martinique Rhum Agricole, caramelized pineapple-garam masala syrup, cherry liqueur, and lemon

"Mistletoe-to-Toe," Bourbon, walnut liqueur, Jamaican & Puerto Rican rums, lime, orange, and Maple syrup

Visit www.miraclepopup.com and www.sippinsantapopup.com for more information.