Mexican restaurant ‘Mochilero Kitchen’ is set to open its second location in the Valley

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — A West Valley business that opened in 2020 and tried ‘staying alive’ during the pandemic is now getting ready to share a taste of Mexico with Scottsdale.

Here’s what to know about the local restaurant that’s spearheaded by the duo of Meliza Miranda and Jorge Cota -siblings and owners- of the business.

MOCHILERO = BACKPACKER

The restaurant’s concept came from the two trips to Mexico that Cota did back in 2019 where he ended up visiting 23 out of the 32 states of the country.

Mochilero in English means backpacker.

Mochilero Mochilero Kitchen's menu items.

Cota, who takes the lead in the menu & recipe development of the restaurant attributes his inspiration for the cooking techniques, towns, and markets he saw during his trips and hopes to showcase that cuisine authenticity in the Valley.

“I think that I was just getting a little bit tired [...] that Mexican food was getting put in a category where it just had to be fast food, burritos, nachos, tacos, and things like that,” recalled Cota. “So, I really wanted to show off the beautiful cuisine that Mexico has with the zarandeado, the moles, the salsas, the smoking of the meats, carnitas, and things like that.”

Along with his sister, Miranda, the duo opened their first restaurant in Peoria back in 2020 and are now getting set to share the dishes in Scottsdale this May.

FOOD AND DRINKS

“Some of our more popular dishes include our Papa Bravo Tacos which are very reminiscent of tacos de canasta that we tried all over Mexico City. Another one is our Red Snapper Zarandeado which we tried a version of in Cabo,” said Cota and shared with ABC15 that other menu items like their mole was inspired by how the classic dish is made in Oaxaca.

The restaurant owners pride themselves in having a scratch kitchen! From the entrees to the drinks, things are freshly made when ordered.

“We definitely came up with recipes that would complement our dishes. We have… the Spicy [Jalapeño] Margarita which we make ourselves [with] fresh serranos, we infuse our tequila and it’s made to order,” explained Miranda. “Every morning our bartenders squeeze the lime, they make the cantaloupe juice, the cucumber juice- to be ready and served for all the cocktails for the day.”

Jose Pacheco Array of cocktails at 'Mochilero.'

Cota adds that their cocktail drinks are crafted uniquely due to his sister’s eye and knowledge of the spirits selected. “You’re not going to find a lot celebrity branded tequilas, things like that out here, we’re looking for more authenticity.”

Cocktails to have on your list if you visit include Cantaloupe Tajin Martini, Tamarindo Mule, the Barrel Aged Mexico City, and the Cucumbrero.

COMING SOON TO SCOTTSDALE

The Scottsdale location is set to open end of May 2023.

Mochilero Mochilero Kitchen in Scottsdale, Arizona.

The siblings are also working on a new menu for both locations that are expected to have entrees consisting of different variations of seafood highlighting the coastal areas of Mexico “where mariscos are a big hit.”

WHERE TO GO

