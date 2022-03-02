Mermaid Magic opens at OdySea with meet and greet and photos

SCOTTSDALE — Beginning March 10, you can enjoy the "FIN-tastic" experience of Mermaid Magic at the OdySea Aquarium in Scottsdale!
Lots of people travel to Arizona to enjoy our weather and that is exactly what these mermaids are doing! You have 5 days, March 10 - 15, to hang out with the mermaids and do mermaid things.
Plus, who can say that they have met a real, alive mermaid? Head down to OdySea Aquarium and be part of their world.
See what these mermaids look like in the video above!
Interactions with the mermaids include:
- Mermaids speaking to guests while in the water or relaxing on a ledge at SeaTREK's Stingray Bay
- Photo opportunities with dry-side mermaids at a special throne
- More photo opportunities for your mermaid or merman at the “Mermaid Tail” photo station
- Mermaids dancing in the water with sharks and other sea creatures
IF YOU GO:
OdySea Aquarium
Arizona Boardwalk
9500 East Vía de Ventura
Scottsdale, AZ 85256
Time: 9:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. Daily
Cost: $20+