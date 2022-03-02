Mermaid Magic opens at OdySea with meet and greet and photos

SCOTTSDALE — Beginning March 10, you can enjoy the "FIN-tastic" experience of Mermaid Magic at the OdySea Aquarium in Scottsdale!

Lots of people travel to Arizona to enjoy our weather and that is exactly what these mermaids are doing! You have 5 days, March 10 - 15, to hang out with the mermaids and do mermaid things.

Plus, who can say that they have met a real, alive mermaid? Head down to OdySea Aquarium and be part of their world.

See what these mermaids look like in the video above!

Interactions with the mermaids include:



Mermaids speaking to guests while in the water or relaxing on a ledge at SeaTREK's Stingray Bay

Photo opportunities with dry-side mermaids at a special throne

More photo opportunities for your mermaid or merman at the “Mermaid Tail” photo station

Mermaids dancing in the water with sharks and other sea creatures

IF YOU GO:

OdySea Aquarium

Arizona Boardwalk

9500 East Vía de Ventura

Scottsdale, AZ 85256

Time: 9:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. Daily

Cost: $20+