Watch
EntertainmentThings To Do

Actions

Mermaid Magic opens at OdySea with meet and greet and photos

Make friends with a real life mermaid this week!
poster_0ee6d46c22f044c996cb37f36079f159.jpeg
Posted at 2:27 PM, Mar 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-02 16:44:34-05

SCOTTSDALE — Beginning March 10, you can enjoy the "FIN-tastic" experience of Mermaid Magic at the OdySea Aquarium in Scottsdale!

Lots of people travel to Arizona to enjoy our weather and that is exactly what these mermaids are doing! You have 5 days, March 10 - 15, to hang out with the mermaids and do mermaid things.

Plus, who can say that they have met a real, alive mermaid? Head down to OdySea Aquarium and be part of their world.

See what these mermaids look like in the video above!

Interactions with the mermaids include:

  • Mermaids speaking to guests while in the water or relaxing on a ledge at SeaTREK's Stingray Bay
  • Photo opportunities with dry-side mermaids at a special throne
  • More photo opportunities for your mermaid or merman at the “Mermaid Tail” photo station
  • Mermaids dancing in the water with sharks and other sea creatures

IF YOU GO:
OdySea Aquarium
Arizona Boardwalk
9500 East Vía de Ventura
Scottsdale, AZ 85256
Time: 9:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. Daily
Cost: $20+

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

How to watch ABC15 on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Android TV