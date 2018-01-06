Mercedes-Benz once owned by Adolf Hitler up for auction in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, AZ - A Mercedes-Benz once built for and owned by Nazi leader Adolf Hitler will be put up for public sale in Scottsdale.

Worldwide Auctioneers said in a news release that the 1939 Mercedes-Benz 770K Grosser Offener Tourenwagen will be put up for auction on Jan. 17.

"We are acutely aware of the responsibility attached to presenting such an impactful piece of history for public sale," Ron Egan, principal and auctioneer, said in a prepared statement. "However, this motorcar did not choose its original owner nor its use. No car does for that matter."

Also known as the "Super Mercedes," the auction company said the vehicle was "meticulously documented" and "ordered by, built for and used by Adolf Hitler..."

It was equipped with bullet-resistant laminated glass and armor plating, and primarily used as a guest car, according to the release. It is one of eight pre-series examples of W150 generation 770K models, one of five Offener Tourenwagens, and one of three in private hands, the release said.

It has a 7.7-liter inline eight-cylinder engine, and is capable of speeds higher than 100mph, according to the release.

The company said the vehicle was seized by the U.S. Army in 1945 and stationed in Le Havre, France. Since then, it has been donated, sold, resold and restored. It has reportedly been shown at the Chicago Historical Antique Automobile Museum Inc. and in parades.

There is no reserve or minimum bidding amount on the vehicle, but it is ultimately up to the seller, depending on if the car sells, and for how much, said Egan.

Egan said the car by itself, without the "historical significance," could be valued at $5 or $6 million.

The release said 10 percent of the sale price would be donated and used to "educate how and why the Holocaust happened" and how to prevent it from happening again.