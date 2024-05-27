Memorial Day events around the Valley

PHOENIX — Memorial Day events are happening across the Valley on Monday to honor those who died while serving in the U.S. Military.

Several cemeteries across the Valley are holding services in observance of veterans who died while serving in the military. At each of these eight coordinated events, Falcon Warbirds will perform a Missing Man formation flyover. the Honor Guard will raise the flags at the cemetery and there will be refreshments available. All events will begin at 9 or 10 a.m. at each location. Additional information on other events across the Valley is posted below as well.

Resthaven/Carr-Tenney Mortuary & Memorial Gardens

4310 East Southern Ave

Phoenix, AZ 85042

Time: 9 a.m.

Greenwood Memory Lawn Mortuary & Cemetery

719 N 27th Ave

Phoenix, AZ 85009

Time: 9 a.m.

West Resthaven Funeral Home & Resthaven Park Cemetery

6450 West Northern Ave

Glendale, AZ 85301

Time: 9 a.m.

Sunland Memorial Park, Mortuary & Cremation Center

15826 North Del Webb Blvd

Sun City, AZ, 85351

Time: 9 a.m.

Valley of the Sun Mortuary & Cemetery

10940 East Chandler Heights Rd

Chandler, AZ 85248

Time: 10 a.m.

Green Acres Mortuary & Cemetery

401 North Hayden Road

Scottsdale, AZ 85257

Time: 10 a.m.

Phoenix Memorial Park & Mortuary

200 West Beardsley Road

Phoenix, AZ 85027

Time: 10 a.m.

Mariposa Gardens Memorial Park & Funeral Care

400 South Power Road

Mesa, AZ 85206

Time: 10 a.m.

Other events:

Mountain View Funeral Home and Cemetary

7900 E. Main St, Mesa, AZ 85207

Time: 9 a.m.

The Mountain View Funeral Home and Cemetary in Mesa is holding its own event Monday. More than 3,000 wreaths will be laid on the graves of the veterans buried at the cemetery.

"The Memorial Day Celebration at Mountain View is a family-friendly event, providing an opportunity for all ages to learn about the sacrifices made by our veterans," adds Coury. "Freedom isn't free, and it's important to instill this value in our younger generations."

Avondale Memorial Day ceremony

11465 W. Civic Center Drive

Time: 8:30 a.m.

"On Monday, May 27 at 8:30 a.m., the City of Avondale Parks and Recreation Department will host a Memorial Day Ceremony [avondaleaz.gov] at the Avondale Civic Center Amphitheater, 11465 W. Civic Center Drive. The ceremony will feature memorial exhibits, a musical tribute, and a moving flag ceremony dedicated to the brave individuals who lost their lives in service of this nation."

Carefree Memorial Day ceremony

36400 N Pima Rd, Carefree, AZ

Time: 9 a.m.

"The Town of Carefree is honored to announce its Memorial Day Tribute, a heartfelt commemoration dedicated to honoring the brave men and women who have served our nation. The event will take place on Monday, May 27, from 8 to 9 a.m. at the serene Cave Creek Memorial Cemetery, located at 36400 N Pima Rd, Carefree, AZ. This Memorial Day Tribute holds special significance as it brings together our community to remember and express gratitude for the sacrifices made by our veterans. Retired US Air Force Colonel Deborah Lehker will share her poignant experiences serving in Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan and Operation Iraqi Freedom as a Chief Nurse. The event will also feature a performance of the National Anthem by local student Olivia Nicosia and the Cave Creek Boy Scout Troop 603 color guard."

The Arizona Department of Veterans' Services cemeteries are holding ceremonies at each of its cemeteries. Times vary and are listed below:

Arizona Veterans' Memorial Cemetery at Marana (AVMC-Marana)

Ceremony begins at 8AM

15950 N. Luckett Rd.

Marana, AZ 85653

Southern Arizona Veterans' Memorial Cemetery (SAVMC)

Ceremony begins at 8:30AM

1300 S. Buffalo Soldier Trail

Sierra Vista, AZ 85635

Arizona Veterans' Memorial Cemetery at Camp Navajo (AVMC-Camp Navajo)

Ceremony begins at 1PM

14317 Veterans Drive

Bellemont, AZ 86015