Group behind Maple & Ash opening Italian restaurant, etta, in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — The Chicago-based restaurant group that brought Maple & Ash to Scottsdale have plans to bring another one of its restaurants to the Valley.

Etta, described as a neighborhood restaurant focused on wood-fired pizzas and pastas, will open at the Scottsdale Quarter in the former Brio Tuscan Grille space.

As long as construction stays on track, it is expected to open in the fall.

The 8,000-square-foot restaurant will have an outdoor patio and a "garden-like atmosphere," a news release said.

A conceptual rendering of the dining room shows an open and airy dining room with plants as the focal point.

"We are thrilled to expand our restaurant portfolio in the Scottsdale market as we’ve been incredibly happy with how Maple & Ash has been received by the community at large,” said David Pisor, managing partner of What If Syndicate, in a statement.

Etta has two locations in Illinois, though the brand is expanding outside the market with locations set to open in Dallas, Texas, Houston, Texas, Culver City, California, and Las Olas, Florida in the next two years, in addition to Scottsdale.

The menu also features oysters and crudo on the appetizer menu, followed by salads and vegetable dishes, as well as wood-fired pizzas, pastas, and "picnics," which include a meat dish, lettuce cups, bread, and some dipping sauces.

Maple & Ash expanded to the Scottsdale Waterfront in 2019.