Meet Chutti, the Phoenix Zoo's new one-horned rhino

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Zoo has a new resident: Chutti, a six-year-old male greater one-horned rhinoceros.

He came to Phoenix from the Fresno Chafee Zoo in Fresno, California, the zoo said. He's located in the former elephant yard, near the zoo's current elephant habitat.

The zoo described Chutti, pronounced "choo-tea," as rambunctious, agile, and spunky. He celebrates his seventh birthday on Nov. 27, 2021, just in time for Zoo Lights, the zoo's holiday lights display.

Chutti is "settling into his new digs in stride" and is "very personable and is very food motivated," the zoo said.

His elephant neighbors, who do not share the same habitat with him, are still getting used to him, the zoo said. Indu is reportedly a "big fan," while Sheena is "still making up her mind."

He is on exhibit now for people to see.