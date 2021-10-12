Meet Buddha's Ritual, new Scottsdale restaurant coming soon from The Lola and The Ainsworth teams

PHOENIX — The owners behind The Lola in Glendale and The Ainsworth in downtown Phoenix have plans to open another restaurant in the fall in North Scottsdale — Buddha's Ritual.

Scott and Melissa McIntire, the owners of Mac Entertainment Group, have teamed up with Joey "Joey Boy" Rodriguez, a radio personality on 101.5 FM's The Morning Mess, to open an Asian-American fusion restaurant.

It will be located at SOHO Scottsdale, a townhome development on the corner of Bahia Drive and 92nd Street, close to WestWorld of Scottsdale.

"Buddha's Ritual is a completely original concept fusing food and fashion and Asian and American fare in a fun, casual environment," a news release said.

It will be open all day for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Breakfast items include their signature "croffles," a croissant waffle, and their Buddha's Benny, which is made with pork belly.

For lunch and dinner, the menu will feature more Asian dishes, such as pho, Ramen, Kimchi mac and cheese, as well as pizza with Asian-inspired toppings.

"We're excited to bring something entirely new to the area and are confident it is going to be well-received," Scott McIntire said in a written statement.

The 2,700-square-foot restaurant will feature a signature hot pink front door, multiple garage doors to give it an indoor-outdoor feel, and an outdoor patio with fire pits and lawn games. It is expected to open sometime in the fall.

Ahead of the opening, they are looking to hire 50 people for both back-of-house and front-of-house positions. Those interested can email sohoScottsdale@buddhasritual.com or attend open interviews on Tuesday and Wednesday from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.