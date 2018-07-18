McDonald's McDelivery: 100+ Arizona McDonalds with '90s Throwback' swag

McDonald's is throwing it back to the 90s with their latest McDelivery promotion.

Those who order at least $5 from McDonald's via the UberEats app from participating restaurants on Thursday, July 19 will be able to possibly receive an item from the fast-food chain's "Throwback 90s" collection.

Track pants with the McDonald's logo. A burger print fanny pack. Fry-themed socks. A PopSocket. A jean jacket. Pins. Bandanas. T-shirts and sweatshirts.

More than 100 restaurants in the Phoenix area and Tucson are participating, according to the company's website. View map below to find one near you.

All restaurants will receive some items, but the number of items available will vary, a spokesperson said.

We read the fine print so you do not have to: the promotion starts at 10:30 a.m. or 11 a.m. depending on the restaurant. The "Dollar Menu" is not available for delivery, and prices in UberEats' app may be higher than those at the restaurants.

You will also have to pay Uber's delivery fee.

Last summer, McDonald's ran a similar promotion where they gave away themed "World Famous" hoodies, track pants and sandals; a Big Mac pillowcase and burger printed onesie.