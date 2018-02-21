Maryvale Baseball Park to undergo $56 million upgrade after 2018 Spring Training

PHOENIX - Maryvale Baseball Park, the Spring Training home of the Milwaukee Brewers, will undergo more than $56 million in renovations at the end of the current Spring Training season.

Construction is scheduled to begin in late March and will be completed before next year's Spring Training games, said HKS Architects, the company contracted to do the renovations, in a news release.

The renovations include a new entrance, dubbed the Home Plate Gate, with an upgraded ticket office, retail store, restrooms, and concessions. The players will notice new locker rooms, practice field and batting tunnels.

NEW ENTRANCE AND PLAZA

The renovations include an upgraded entrance, plaza and gate behind home plate. It will also include a new ticketing office and access to the team retail store.

NEW RETAIL STORE

The Brewers also plan to build a "flagship" retail store at Maryvale Ballpark. It will be near the new home plate entrance gate and people will be able to visit the store on non-game days.

NEW SCOREBOARD

The current scoreboard will be replaced with a new one and located in left field.

PARKING UPGRADES

The parking lot -- known as "Lot C" -- along 53rd Avenue will be replaced and will have the same amount of spaces. Two additional lots will be built near 51st Avenue: a covered lot specifically for Major League players will be built near 51st Avenue and a second lot in the area will be refurbished.

NEW CLUBHOUSE BUILDING

A two-story, 82,000-square-foot building will be constructed at the stadium and connect to the current Major League clubhouse building. The building will have new locker rooms and training spaces for teams; the new retail store and ticketing office; restrooms and concession stands.

As part of the construction, the first base concourse will be "widened to accommodate better pedestrian traffic," the release said. The current Minor League building and another building along the first base line will be torn down.

The current clubhouse will be renovated to add psychological services and business operations offices.

LANDSCAPING AND FIELD UPGRADES

The stadium will take on an "Oasis" theme, according to the release, "with a goal to provide improved aesthetics, help define circulation paths and use areas." Irrigation will also be installed.

The outfield and Major League practice field will be resurfaced. The ballpark will also add an agility field, eight batting tunnels (two will be fully enclosed and air-conditioned) and covered Major League practice mounds.

The press box, GM suites and party suite will get new windows, paint and other finishes.

WHO IS FUNDING THE UPGRADES?

Phoenix City Council approved a measure in November 2017 to renovate the ballpark. The Brewers will invest $56 - $60 million and will take over operations and maintenance of the facility after 2018 Spring Training.

Phoenix will provide $10 million ($2 million each year for five years) toward the renovations and the Arizona Sports and Tourism Authority will provide $5.7 million.

The team has also partnered with Grand Canyon University to create a "Learning Lounge" where students in the area can receive free tutoring.

The Brewers have been at Maryvale Baseball Park since it opened in 1998. Under the new agreement, the team will remain in the Cactus League through at least 2042, and will have the option to purchase the property at an appraised value at the end of the lease.