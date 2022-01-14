Martin Luther King Day 2022 celebrations around the Valley

PHOENIX — This year will mark 59 years since Martin Luther King, Jr. delivered his celebrated "I have a Dream" speech, and 54 years since he was was assassinated.

It also marks 39 years since Congress voted to make "MLK Day" a federally-recognized holiday.

Since then, cities, towns, and community leaders hold yearly celebrations, remembrances, and marches to recognize King's legacy and the values he advocated for.

If you're looking for a way to commemorate MLK Day, here are a few events happening around town:

Chandler Multicultural Festival (Jan. 15)

Where: Dr. A.J. Chandler Park, 3 S. Arizona Avenue, Chandler AZ 85224

Time: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Cost: Free

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Candlelight Service (Jan. 16)

Where: Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church, 1401 E. Jefferson Street, Phoenix AZ 85034

Time: 6 p.m.

Cost: Free

Arizona MLK Celebration March & Festival (Jan. 17)

Where: March begins at Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church; the festival will be held at Margaret T. Hance Park

Time: March begins at 9 a.m., 1401 E. Jefferson Street, Phoenix AZ 85034. The festival at Hance Park runs 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Cost: Free

Mesa-East Valley Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. parade and festival (Jan. 17)

Where: Downtown Mesa, Center Street to First Street, west on First Street to Roson

Time: Parade starts at 11 a.m. Festival runs noon to 4 p.m. on MacDonald Street

Cost: Free

Virtual MLK Day Celebration - Paradise Valley (Jan. 17)

Paradise Valley's MLK Day in-person event was limited to those who received invitations due to COVID-19, according to the website. However, it will also be streamed online. It is scheduled to start at 11 a.m.

Tempe MLK Diversity Awards (Jan. 14, already happened)

On Jan. 14, the City of Tempe held its yearly MLK Diversity Awards, which recognized "people who demonstrate a commitment to diversity, inclusion and who exemplify the spirit of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr."

This year's keynote speaker was Dr. Sian Proctor, the fourth Black female astronaut in space. She also piloted the all-civilian space mission in September 2021.

You can watch the hour-long ceremony below: