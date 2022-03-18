Maple & Ash sister restaurant, etta, opening in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE — etta, a neighborhood restaurant focused on wood-fired pizzas and pastas, is set to welcome you into its doors on April 6!

The Chicago-based restaurant group that brought the Maple & Ash steakhouse to Scottsdale is pleased to serve you at this sister restaurant located inside Scottsdale Quarter.

The Italian counterpart will be captained by two-time Michelin-starred Chef Danny Grant, who also happens to be a Partner. Chef Grant wants you to look forward to a smattering of savory dishes like fire-roasted oysters, wood-fired chicken, Sunday sauce meatballs, bubbling shrimp and ricotta pillows (just to name a few).

An extremely unique feature etta will showcase is Porròn & Polaroids. A polaroid camera with a porròn (traditional, handblown glass wine pitcher from Spain) are dropped off at your table for extra fun with friends.

IF YOU GO:

etta Scottsdale

15301 N Scottsdale Rd.

Scottsdale, AZ 85254