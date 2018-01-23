Macayo's closes restaurants in Casa Grande and Tucson

PHOENIX - Macayo's has closed two of its restaurants.

The local Mexican restaurant chain shuttered its restaurants in Casa Grande and Tucson, Director of Marketing and Brand Management, Ashley Negron, confirmed to ABC15 in an email Tuesday.

The last day of service at both restaurants was Jan. 14, she said.

"It has been a pleasure to be a part of these communities and we are grateful to all of our loyal guests and friends who made us a part of their traditions," she said. "We hope to see them at one of our Phoenix Valley locations in the near future."

Negron said employees were offered work at its other restaurants and thanked them "for their commitment through the years and through this transition."

The closures leave Macayo's with eight restaurants in the Greater Phoenix area and two in Nevada.

Last year, Macayo's closed its Scottsdale restaurant near Scottsdale Road and Shea Blvd and moved its test kitchen to Woody's Macayo, a smaller version of the restaurant, in central Phoenix.

Woody's Macayo replaced the restaurant's temple-shaped building that was demolished in 2016.