M3F Fest in Phoenix announces its 2023 lineup

The festival is held in March 3-4, 2023
Posted at 12:20 PM, Nov 01, 2022
PHOENIX, AZ — The M3F Fest in Phoenix is ready for 2023! Event officials announced the lineup for the festival and confirmed that the festival will also feature a variety of food, beverages, art installations, and other activities.

According to a press release, M3F Fest in Phoenix is a non-profit music festival “known for donating 100% of festival proceeds to charity.”

“In 2022 alone, we were able to raise $1.2M and are going to continue to grow that number in the years to come,” said Warner Bailey, Festival Manager of M3F, in a press release sent to ABC15. Bailey also announced that they’ve launched the M3F Fund “to exist as a year-round venture, leveraging the M3F platform and resources to create a tangible difference in our community.”

Here’s the M3F 2023 lineup

  • Maggie Rogers
  • Jamie xx
  • Polo & Pan
  • Quinn XCII
  • Toro y Moi
  • Purple Disco Machine
  • Ashe
  • COIN
  • Chelsea Cutler
  • Peach Pit
  • Hayden James
  • Neil Frances
  • Becky Hill
  • The Jungle Giants
  • EVAN GIIA
  • Joshy Soul
  • Del Water Gap
  • Neal Francis
  • Chiiild
  • Emmit Fenn
  • Pachyman
  • Winston Surfshirt
  • Darius
  • Bon Entendeur
  • Jim-E Stack
  • The Lagoons
  • The Bash Dogs
  • St. Terrible
  • Veronica Everheart
  • Slug Bug
  • Flora ElmColone

IF YOU GO

  • When: March 3-4, 2023.
  • Where: Margaret T. Hance Park [67 W Culver St] in Phoenix.

COST

  • Single-day general admission for Friday: $75 + $11.08 Fee.
  • Single-day general admission for Saturday: $75 + $11.08 Fee.
  • Weekend general admission: $120 + $12.47 Fee.
  • Friday VIP Admission: $150 + $13.40 Fee.
  • Saturday VIP Admission: $150 + $13.40 Fee.
  • Weekend VIP Admission: $240 + $16.19 Fee.
