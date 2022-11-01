M3F Fest in Phoenix announces its 2023 lineup

PHOENIX, AZ — The M3F Fest in Phoenix is ready for 2023! Event officials announced the lineup for the festival and confirmed that the festival will also feature a variety of food, beverages, art installations, and other activities.
According to a press release, M3F Fest in Phoenix is a non-profit music festival “known for donating 100% of festival proceeds to charity.”
“In 2022 alone, we were able to raise $1.2M and are going to continue to grow that number in the years to come,” said Warner Bailey, Festival Manager of M3F, in a press release sent to ABC15. Bailey also announced that they’ve launched the M3F Fund “to exist as a year-round venture, leveraging the M3F platform and resources to create a tangible difference in our community.”
Here’s the M3F 2023 lineup
- Maggie Rogers
- Jamie xx
- Polo & Pan
- Quinn XCII
- Toro y Moi
- Purple Disco Machine
- Ashe
- COIN
- Chelsea Cutler
- Peach Pit
- Hayden James
- Neil Frances
- Becky Hill
- The Jungle Giants
- EVAN GIIA
- Joshy Soul
- Del Water Gap
- Neal Francis
- Chiiild
- Emmit Fenn
- Pachyman
- Winston Surfshirt
- Darius
- Bon Entendeur
- Jim-E Stack
- The Lagoons
- The Bash Dogs
- St. Terrible
- Veronica Everheart
- Slug Bug
- Flora ElmColone
IF YOU GO
- When: March 3-4, 2023.
- Where: Margaret T. Hance Park [67 W Culver St] in Phoenix.
- Single-day general admission for Friday: $75 + $11.08 Fee.
- Single-day general admission for Saturday: $75 + $11.08 Fee.
- Weekend general admission: $120 + $12.47 Fee.
- Friday VIP Admission: $150 + $13.40 Fee.
- Saturday VIP Admission: $150 + $13.40 Fee.
- Weekend VIP Admission: $240 + $16.19 Fee.