M3F Fest in Phoenix announces its 2023 lineup

PHOENIX, AZ — The M3F Fest in Phoenix is ready for 2023! Event officials announced the lineup for the festival and confirmed that the festival will also feature a variety of food, beverages, art installations, and other activities.

According to a press release, M3F Fest in Phoenix is a non-profit music festival “known for donating 100% of festival proceeds to charity.”

“In 2022 alone, we were able to raise $1.2M and are going to continue to grow that number in the years to come,” said Warner Bailey, Festival Manager of M3F, in a press release sent to ABC15. Bailey also announced that they’ve launched the M3F Fund “to exist as a year-round venture, leveraging the M3F platform and resources to create a tangible difference in our community.”

Here’s the M3F 2023 lineup

Maggie Rogers

Jamie xx

Polo & Pan

Quinn XCII

Toro y Moi

Purple Disco Machine

Ashe

COIN

Chelsea Cutler

Peach Pit

Hayden James

Neil Frances

Becky Hill

The Jungle Giants

EVAN GIIA

Joshy Soul

Del Water Gap

Neal Francis

Chiiild

Emmit Fenn

Pachyman

Winston Surfshirt

Darius

Bon Entendeur

Jim-E Stack

The Lagoons

The Bash Dogs

St. Terrible

Veronica Everheart

Slug Bug

Flora ElmColone

IF YOU GO

When: March 3-4, 2023.

Where: Margaret T. Hance Park [67 W Culver St] in Phoenix.

COST