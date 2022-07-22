PHOENIX, AZ — LUSTRE Rooftop Bar at the Kimpton Hotel Palomar Phoenix has officially closed, and renovations have begun for a new concept. In the meantime, the hotel opened a new pop-up bar in its place called “Summer Breeze Social Club.”

The new concept is expected to open by the end of this year. “It’s going to be [a] fully new realized concept. The idea is to just make it the premiere outdoor space in Downtown Phoenix,” said Clint Spotleson, Palomar Phoenix’s lead bartender.

RENOVATIONS & THE NEW CONCEPT

Although there are many details under wraps regarding the new venture, here’s what Spotleson was able to confirm to ABC15.

“LUSTRE was connected to our pool and what we’re doing is we shut it down for a few months — I would say approximately 3 to 4 — hopefully, barring any constructions setbacks… with you know of the times,” said Spotleson. “The plan is to move the bar; we’re going to make it more of a round-about and turn it into a full-blown experience for not just daytime at the pool but into the nightlife experience as well.”

The name for the new concept will be announced in the following months.

SUMMER BREEZE SOCIAL CLUB

This new pop-up bar is replacing what LUSTRE Bar was; according to Spotleson, there’s lots to enjoy and try out here too.

Kimpton Hotel Palomar Phoenix

Here’s what you can expect: “It’s in doors — we do have direct access to the pool — so definitely a little cooler weather when you’re standing waiting for a drink as a apposed being in the 110° heat,” Spotleson, Palomar Phoenix’s lead bartender. “The drinks are going to have some tiki-inspiration, but there’s a lot of stuff that’s geared away from just being tiki [with] stuff that’s light [and] easy to drink.”

Hours of operation



Monday – Wednesday: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Thursday – Sunday: 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Address: Kimpton Hotel Palomar Phoenix

