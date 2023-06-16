Luna Del Lago Festival: From its music to the venue, here’s what you need to know

PEORIA, AZ — A new festival later this year will bring a three-day lineup of music to Lake Pleasant!

The concept may be new, but the man behind the event hopes to bring a diverse and unique festival with his local music industry experience. Brannon Kleinlein, founder & organizer of Luna Del Lago Festival, shares with ABC15 what festival goers can expect about this new music event.

MUSIC AND VIEWS

More than 20 bands of different genres will play over the course of three days — which to Kleinlein was a top priority, stating he wanted “to have something that’s for everybody.”

“We are going to have two big outdoor main stages. So, the way that the set-up is going to work out there is that one band will be playing on the stage and when they’re done ten minutes later the next band on the other stage starts. The stages will go back and forth, but they’re not playing at the same time,” explained Kleinlein.

The lineup includes Spafford, Monophonics , Ballyhoo!, The Brothers Comatose, Arise Roots, Black Joe Lewis, Emily Wolfe, Sensi Trails with Kyle Rising, Kyle Smith, Vandoliers, GrooveSession, The Higgs, The Black Moods, Banana Gun, Wyves, Bear Ghost, Sydney Sprague, Kush County, The Deadbeat Cousins, Las Calakas, Fayuca and Las Chollas Peligrosas.

Other than live entertainment and being surrounded by the natural outdoor beauty, the festival will include an artisan vendor area: arts & crafts vendors, food trucks, and beer gardens.

FOR BACKGROUND INFO

For Kleinlein, it’s not his first festival rodeo. He’s been the owner of Last Exit Livesince 2003 and was the festival director of the Apache Lake Music Festival [ALMF] — which ran from 2010 to 2019.

ALMF had its last run in 2019 and it had been outgrowing the destination, according to Kleinlein. He said that this new concept is in a way an extension of what they did at Apache Lake.

This time around, Kleinlein states that the location of the event gives festivalgoers the flexibility of staying and camping at the venue or driving back home.

Sid Rhea | Luna del Lago Festival

“I wanted to have the ability to where [if] people if they wanted a traditional - stay the whole weekend and camp - they had the ability to do that but also its close enough in town that people have the option to go just for the day and come home and sleep in their own bed which wasn’t an option out at the previous festival,” Kleinlein said.

IF YOU GO

