Lou Malnati's planning to open sixth pizzeria in Gilbert

GILBERT, AZ — Chicago-based Lou Malnati's Pizza has confirmed its plans to open a location in Gilbert, marking its sixth spot in the Valley.

Like its locations in Arcadia, Glendale, and its newest in Mesa, the Gilbert location will also be focused on carry-out and delivery orders and will not have a full-service dining room or bar, according to Natalie Levy, public relations manager for Lou Malnati's.

Levy said she was unable to share any additional information, and that a news release with further details would be released at a later date.

According to the City of Gilbert, Lou Malnati's did submit a sign permit request for a location near Val Vista Drive and Pecos Road. That location is also listed as "coming soon" on Lou Malnati's website.

It's unclear when the pizzeria intends to begin construction or when it anticipates opening.

In August, the pizzeria opened a carry-out/delivery location at Village Square at Dana Park, near US 60 and Val Vista Drive. Other locations are in Arcadia and Arrowhead Towne Center in Glendale.

There are two full-service restaurants at Uptown Plaza in Phoenix and in north Scottsdale, near Loop 101 and Scottsdale Road.