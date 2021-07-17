Watch
Lou Malnati's is opening another pizzeria in the East Valley

Posted at 5:16 PM, Jul 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-16 20:23:37-04

MESA, AZ — Chicago pizza fans, Lou Malnati's has plans to open a fifth spot in the Valley.

Like its locations in Arcadia and Glendale, the upcoming one at Village Square at Dana Park in Mesa, near Val Vista Drive and Baseline Road, will not have a bar or dining room and instead will be open for takeout, pickup, and delivery.

Lou Malnati's has two restaurants with full-service bars and dining rooms at Uptown Plaza in Phoenix and in Scottsdale.

A spokesperson for Lou Malnati's confirmed that the Chicago pizzeria was opening in Mesa, but was unable to release any further details, such as when that location was expected to open.

Multiple open positions, both part-time and full-time, are listed on the pizzeria's website, including a restaurant manager, kitchen staff, phone staff, and delivery drivers. You can view a list of open positions at nowhiring.com/lous.

Quite a few Chicago-based businesses have opened spots in the Valley over the years, including Giordano's, which has one restaurant in Peoria, and Portillo's, which has four restaurants around the Valley.

