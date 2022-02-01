Lottery opens for 2023 non-commercial Grand Canyon Colorado River trips

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, AZ — Want to explore the winding Colorado River through the majestic Grand Canyon? The 2023 non-commercial river trip lottery period has officially started!

On Tuesday, Feb. 1, the National Park Service started accepting applications for trip permits for launch dates in 2023. Applications will be accepted through 12 p.m. MST on Feb. 22, 2022.

Only 359 permits will be available for 12- to 25-day river trips.

To put in an application, go online.

If trips are canceled or other spots open up for the 2023 trip year, additional lotteries will open up throughout the year for those spots, park officials say.

The National Park Service says you must be 18 or older to apply for a river trip permit. They must be self-guided trips and technical whitewater experience is mandatory. Individuals can participate in one recreational river trip per year (commercial or non-commercial).

If you're not qualified to spearhead an adventure of your own, commercial trips through various groups and companies can be found here.