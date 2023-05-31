Lottery for Tovrea Castle tickets opens Thursday, June 1

PHOENIX — Whether you make a wish at 11:11, wish upon a star or rub a magic lamp... the only way to actually get tickets to Phoenix's historic Tovrea Castle at Carraro Heights is to enter the drawing.

The lottery opens Thursday, June 1 at 8 a.m., through June 15.

A Tovrea Castle representative tells ABC15 that due to an overwhelming demand for tickets, the Tovrea Carraro Society determined a lottery ticket system is the only fair mechanism for distributing tickets.

Guests can choose up to three dates on a Friday, Saturday or Sunday for regular tours from September through December. Guests will also have the option to select a number of tickets, from 1-4.

Click here to enter the lottery beginning Thursday.