Looking for clean scares? There's a 'haunted' car wash in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A locally-owned car wash in Phoenix has upped the scare level of its Halloween haunted car wash this year, adding "blood" splatter, creepy clowns, and other terrifying creatures.

Ahead of Halloween, the Firebird Express' "haunted" car wash will run all week, Oct. 21 - 31, 2021, from 6 p.m. - 9 p.m. It is located at 2610 W. Bethany Home Road, Phoenix AZ 85017, near 26th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.

"It took us about a week to get everything set. We had to put various hooks up on our ceiling," said general manager Bryson Burley. "So we can have different mannequins coming down and basically on the windshield scaring you....I don't want to tell you everything because then it's gonna, you know, ruin the surprise, but there's about six different people in the tunnel itself that will show up [and do] various things — try opening your door."

Red lights will illuminate the dim tunnel to give it an ominous look, while fog will give it an eery look.

Burley said while they're having fun going all out to scare the teenager and adults, he also wanted families to know that they have also kept kids in mind. If there are little ones in the car, they'll lessen some of the scares.

He said they came up with the idea last year during the pandemic to give people a fun, out-of-the-house activity when other events weren't really happening yet.

The cost is $20 per vehicle.

"This year we went pretty crazy on decorations and scaring people and I think it's gonna be fun," he said.

IF YOU GO:

Firebird Express car wash

Oct. 21 - 31, 2021, 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Cost: $20 per vehicle

www.facebook.com/firebirdcarwash