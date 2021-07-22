Live Nation offering $20 all-in tickets to some summer and fall concerts in Phoenix

PHOENIX — For the first time in more than a year, concerts are set to return to Ak-Chin Pavilion in Phoenix.

Arizona's own Dierks Bentley is set to kick-off the late summer concert season with his "Beers On Me" tour featuring Riley Green and Parker McCollum. Korn, Lady A, Pitbull, Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean, Maroon Five, and the Jonas Brothers are also scheduled to make tour stops here over the next few months.

To celebrate the return of live concerts, Live Nation announced Thursday a promotion for $20 "all-in tickets" to several shows at its venues across the U.S., including Ak-Chin Pavilion.

❤ THIS TWEET if you want $20 all-in concert tickets to this year’s hottest concerts!



By liking this tweet, you will receive a notification when tickets are on sale. pic.twitter.com/gX08Ha1GOn — Live Nation (@LiveNation) July 22, 2021

Tickets include all taxes and fees, Live Nation said in its news release. Some tickets will be for open lawn seating at the outdoor pavilion, while others will good for physical seats under the pavilion, a spokesperson for Live Nation told ABC15. However, availability varies by show.

Sprint and T-Mobile customers will have early access to tickets beginning next Tuesday, July 27, at 9 a.m. Arizona time (Noon EDT). The general public will be able to purchase tickets at 9 a.m. Arizona time the next day, Wednesday, July 28.

Here are the shows at Ak-Chin Pavilion that are part of the promotion: