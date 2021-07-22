Live Nation offering $20 all-in tickets to some summer and fall concerts in Phoenix

PHOENIX — For the first time in more than a year, concerts are set to return to Ak-Chin Pavilion in Phoenix.
Arizona's own Dierks Bentley is set to kick-off the late summer concert season with his "Beers On Me" tour featuring Riley Green and Parker McCollum. Korn, Lady A, Pitbull, Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean, Maroon Five, and the Jonas Brothers are also scheduled to make tour stops here over the next few months.
To celebrate the return of live concerts, Live Nation announced Thursday a promotion for $20 "all-in tickets" to several shows at its venues across the U.S., including Ak-Chin Pavilion.
Tickets include all taxes and fees, Live Nation said in its news release. Some tickets will be for open lawn seating at the outdoor pavilion, while others will good for physical seats under the pavilion, a spokesperson for Live Nation told ABC15. However, availability varies by show.
Sprint and T-Mobile customers will have early access to tickets beginning next Tuesday, July 27, at 9 a.m. Arizona time (Noon EDT). The general public will be able to purchase tickets at 9 a.m. Arizona time the next day, Wednesday, July 28.
Here are the shows at Ak-Chin Pavilion that are part of the promotion:
- August 27 - Dierks Bentley with Riley Green and Parker McCollum
- September 13 - KORN with Staind and Fire from the Gods
- September 16 - Lady A with Carly Peace, Niko Moon, and Tenille Arts
- September 17 - Pitbull with Iggy Azalea
- September 22 - Lil Baby with Lil Durk
- September 24 - Luke Bryan with Dylan Scott and Runaway June
- September 26 – KISS
- September 30 - Jason Aldean with HARDY and Lainey Wilson
- October 1 - Maroon 5 with Blackbear
- October 3 - Alanis Morissette with Garbage and Liz Phair
- October 8 - Brad Paisley with Jimmie Allen and Kameron Marlowe
- October 13 - 311 with Iration and Iya Terra
- October 15 - Outlaw Music Festival - Willie Nelson, Avett Brothers, Gov't Mule, Lucinda Williams and Ida Mae
- October 16 - The Doobie Brothers with The Dirty Dozen Brass Band
- October 26 - Jonas Brothers with Kelsea Ballerini
- November 2 - Slipknot with Killswitch Engage, Fever 333, and Code Orange
- November 11 - Florida Georgia Line with Russell Dickerson, Lauren Alaina and Redferrin