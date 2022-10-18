List of events to celebrate and honor Día de Los Muertos in the Valley

PHOENIX, AZ — Día De Los Muertos is a Mexican tradition that honors ancestors and loved ones that have died. Day of the Dead is observed in Mexico on November 1 and 2. Here’s our roundup of events and festivals in the Valley regarding this ancient ritual.
DÍA DE LOS MUERTOS FESTIVAL AT THE MESA ARTS CENTER
- Cost: Free
- When: October 22 – 23 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- What to expect: artist demonstrations, food vendors will be on-site, family activities, an Altar contest, a Mercado Market Place, and more.
- What to expect: “Experience the sights and sounds of catrinas, mariachi, ballet folklorico, a local artisan market, free kids’ activities, car show, food trucks, live entertainment by Carmela y Más and Danny Lux,” reads an event post by the festival host - Saint Mary's Basilica.
- Cost: Free, but a “non-perishable food [donation] is suggested, which benefits the St. Vincent de Paul Food Bank,” says event officials.
- When: Sunday, November 6, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Location: Saint Mary's Basilica [231 N 3rd St] in Phoenix
11TH ANNUAL DÍA DE LOS MUERTOS PHOENIX FESTIVAL
- When: October 30 at 2 p.m.
- Cost: Free
- Event venue: Steele Indian School Park [300 E Indian School Rd]
- The event will feature a community altar, face painting, art activities, an Artist Mercado Ballet Folklorico Quetzalli, Mariachi Rubor and more!
- Click here to see the festival schedule.
2ND ANNUAL DÍA DE LOS MUERTOS AT MOUNTAIN VIEW
- According to the Mountain View Funeral Home and Cemetery’s website, families decorate their loved one’s altar, there will be food trucks on-site, folklorico dancers, mariachi, and more on the day of the event.
- When: November 5 from 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- You can reserve your space by calling (480) 605-1463 or click here.
- Where: Mountain View Funeral Home and Cemetery [7900 E Main St.] in Mesa
“OFRENDA, A DÍA DE LOS MUERTOS CELEBRATION”
- The musical experience features the Mexican folk-dance company, Ballet Folklórico de Los Ángeles, and the musicians of Mariachi Garibaldi de Jaime Cuéllar.
- When: October 29 at 8 p.m. Cost: Tickets range from $40- $60
- Where: The Vista Center for the Arts [15660 N Parkview Place] in Surprise
LAS CAFETERAS PRESENTS “HASTA LA MUERTE”
- According to the City of Chandler, this is a “multi-dimensional performance filled with Zapateado, dance, song, altares y flores.”
- When: October 28 at 7:30 p.m.
- Where: Chandler Center for the Arts [250 N. Arizona Ave.]
#HispanicHeritageMonth Learn the purpose and practices of Día de Muertos https://t.co/ZJYYB8EINw— Chandler Center for the Arts (@ChandlerArts) October 11, 2022
Then celebrate the Mexican holiday in #ChandlerAZ when @LasCafeteras and special guest @LupitaInfanteXO present "Hasta La Muerte" #Friday, Oct. 28 at 7:30pm. https://t.co/IpZ2fzFz5S pic.twitter.com/1v2zgpjDiS