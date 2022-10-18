List of events to celebrate and honor Día de Los Muertos in the Valley

PHOENIX, AZ — Día De Los Muertos is a Mexican tradition that honors ancestors and loved ones that have died. Day of the Dead is observed in Mexico on November 1 and 2. Here’s our roundup of events and festivals in the Valley regarding this ancient ritual.

DÍA DE LOS MUERTOS FESTIVAL AT THE MESA ARTS CENTER



Cost: Free

When: October 22 – 23 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

What to expect: artist demonstrations, food vendors will be on-site, family activities, an Altar contest, a Mercado Market Place, and more.

9TH ANNUAL DÍA DE LOS MUERTOS

What to expect: “Experience the sights and sounds of catrinas, mariachi, ballet folklorico, a local artisan market, free kids’ activities, car show, food trucks, live entertainment by Carmela y Más and Danny Lux,” reads an event post by the festival host - Saint Mary's Basilica.

Cost: Free, but a “non-perishable food [donation] is suggested, which benefits the St. Vincent de Paul Food Bank,” says event officials.

When: Sunday, November 6, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Location: Saint Mary's Basilica [231 N 3rd St] in Phoenix

11TH ANNUAL DÍA DE LOS MUERTOS PHOENIX FESTIVAL

When: October 30 at 2 p.m.

Cost: Free

Event venue: Steele Indian School Park [300 E Indian School Rd]

The event will feature a community altar, face painting, art activities, an Artist Mercado Ballet Folklorico Quetzalli, Mariachi Rubor and more!

Click here to see the festival schedule.

2ND ANNUAL DÍA DE LOS MUERTOS AT MOUNTAIN VIEW

According to the Mountain View Funeral Home and Cemetery’s website, families decorate their loved one’s altar, there will be food trucks on-site, folklorico dancers, mariachi, and more on the day of the event.

When: November 5 from 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

You can reserve your space by calling (480) 605-1463 or click here.

Where: Mountain View Funeral Home and Cemetery [7900 E Main St.] in Mesa

“OFRENDA, A DÍA DE LOS MUERTOS CELEBRATION”

The musical experience features the Mexican folk-dance company, Ballet Folklórico de Los Ángeles, and the musicians of Mariachi Garibaldi de Jaime Cuéllar.

When: October 29 at 8 p.m. Cost: Tickets range from $40- $60

Where: The Vista Center for the Arts [15660 N Parkview Place] in Surprise

LAS CAFETERAS PRESENTS “HASTA LA MUERTE”

According to the City of Chandler, this is a “multi-dimensional performance filled with Zapateado, dance, song, altares y flores .”

.” When: October 28 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Chandler Center for the Arts [250 N. Arizona Ave.]