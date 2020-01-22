We all know those famous words: "And the Oscar goes to..."

From the inspirational speeches to the not-so-inspirational ones, the flubs, and the ones that leave us laughing, there is a good chance someone's acceptance speech will make headlines after the 92nd Academy Awards (they air on Sunday, Feb. 9, right here on ABC15, by the way.)

This year's nominees are: Antonio Banderas ("Pain and Glory"), Leonardo DiCaprio ("Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"), Adam Driver ("Marriage Story"), Joaquin Phoenix ("Joker"), and Jonathan Pryce ("The Two Popes").

Ahead of the show, we decided to look at every actor that has won one of the night's top acting awards -- Best Actor -- since the first show in 1928.

EVERY BEST ACTOR WINNER



2018 - Rami Malek, "Bohemian Rhapsody"

2017 - Gary Oldman, "Darkest Hour"

2016 - Casey Affleck, “Manchester by the Sea”

2015 - Leonardo DiCaprio, “The Revenant”

2014 - Eddie Redmayne, “The Theory of Everything”

2013 - Matthew McConaughey, “Dallas Buyers Club”

2012 - Daniel Day-Lewis, “Lincoln”

2011 - Jean Duhardin, “The Artist”

2010 - Colin Firth, “The King’s Speech”

2009 - Jeff Bridges, “Crazy Heart”

2008 - Sean Penn, “Milk”

2007 - Daniel Day-Lewis, “There Will Be Blood”

2006 - Forest Whitaker, “The Last King of Scotland”

2005 - Philip Seymour Hoffman, “Capote”

2004 - Jamie Foxx, “Ray”

2003 - Sean Penn, “Mystic River”

2002 - Adrien Brody, “The Pianist”

2001 - Denzel Washington, “Training Day”

2000 - Russell Crowe, “Gladiator”

1999 - Kevin Spacey, “American Beauty”

1998 - Roberto Benigni, “Life Is Beautiful”

1997 - Jack Nicholson, “As Good as It Gets”

1996 - Geoffrey Rush, “Shine”

1995 - Nicolas Cage, “Leaving Las Vegas”

1994 - Tom Hanks, “Forrest Gump”

1993 - Tom Hanks, “Philadelphia”

1992 - Al Pacino, “Scent of a Woman”

1991 - Anthony Hopkins, “The Silence of the Lambs”

1990 - Jeremy Irons, “Reversal of Fortune”

1989 - Daniel Day-Lewis, “My Left Foot”

1988 - Dustin Hoffman, “Rain Man”

1987 - Michael Douglas, “Wall Street”

1986 - Paul Newman, “The Color of Money”

1985 - William Hurt, “Kiss of the Spider Woman”

1984 - F. Murray Abraham, “Amadeus”

1983 - Robert Duvall, “Tender Mercies”

1982 - Ben Kingsley, “Gandhi”

1981 - Hendry Fonda, “On Golden Pond”

1980 - Robert De Niro, “Raging Bull”

1979 - Dustin Hoffman, “Kramer vs. Kramer”

1978 - Jon Voight, “Coming Home”

1977 - Richard Dreyfuss, “The Goodbye Girl”

1976 - Peter Finch, “Network”

1975 - Jack Nicholson, “One Flew over the Cuckoo’s Nest”

1974 - Art Carnet, “Harry and Tonto”

1973 - Jack Lemmon, “Save the Tiger”

1972 - Marlon Brando, “The Godfather” (He refused the award)

1971 - Gene Hackman, “The French Connection”

1970 - George C. Scott, “Patton” (He refused the award)

1969 - John Wayne, “True Grit”

1968 - Cliff Robertson, “Charly”

1967 - Rod Steiger, “In the Heat of the Night”

1966 - Paul Scofield, “A Man for All Seasons”

1965 - Lee Marvin, “Cat Ballou”

1964 - Rex Harrison, “My Fair Lady”

1963 - Sidney Poitier, “Lilies of the Field”

1962 - Gregory Peck, “To Kill a Mockingbird”

1961 - Maximilian Schell, “Judgment at Nuremberg”

1960 - Burt Lancaster, “Elmer Gantry”

1959 - Charlton Heston, “Ben-Hur”

1958 - David Niven, “Separate Tables”

1957 - Alec Guinness, “The Bridge on the River Kwai”

1956 - Yul Brynner, “The King and I”

1955 - Ernest Borgnine, “Marty Pilletti”

1954 - Marlon Brando, “On the Waterfront”

1953 - William Holden, “Stalag 17”

1952 - Gary Cooper, “High Noon”

1951 - Humphrey Bogart, “The African Queen”

1950 - Jose Ferrer, “Cyrano de Bergerac”

1949 - Broderick Crawford, “All the King’s Men”

1948 - Laurence Olivier, “Hamlet”

1947 - Ronald Colman, “A Double Life”

1946 - Fredric March, “The Best Years of Our Lives”

1945 - Ray Milland, “The Lost Weekend”

1944 - Bing Crosby, “Going My Way”

1943 - Paul Lukas, “Watch on the Rhine”

1942 - James Cagney, “Yankee Doodle Dandy”

1941 - Gary Cooper, “Sergeant York”

1940 - James Stewart, “The Philadelphia Story”

1939 - Robert Donat, “Goodbye, Mr. Chips”

1938 - Spencer Tracy, “Boys Town”

1937 - Spencer Tracy, “Captains Courageous”

1936 - Paul Muni, “The Story of Louis Pasteur”

1935 - Victor McLaglen, “The Informer”

1934 - Clarke Gable, “It Happened One Night”

1932/1933 - Charles Laughton, “The Private Life of Henry VIII”

1931/1932 - Wallace Beery, “The Champ” and Fredric March, “Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde” (a technical tie, per rules at the time)

1930/1931 - Lionel Barrymore, “A Free Soul”

1929/1930 - George Arliss, “Disraeli”

1928/1929 - Warner Baxter, “In Old Arizona”

During the 1927/1928 ceremony, Charlie Chaplin was honored with a special award for acting, writing, directing and producing "The Circle."