LIST: Arizona restaurants competing in Girl Scout cookie dessert challenge

PHOENIX — With Girl Scout cookie season underway, 20 chefs and restaurants in the Phoenix area and northern Arizona are once again competing in the friendly "Girl Scout Cookie Dessert Challenge."

Each chef was tasked with creating a dessert that features one of the Girl Scout cookie flavors, such as Thin Mints, Samoas, Tagalongs, Do-Si-Dos, Trefoils, or Lemon-Ups.

All will be on the restaurants' menus throughout the month of February for people to try. Fans can then vote for their favorite dessert, here, between Feb. 1 and 28, 2022.

Here is a list of the participating restaurants, the cookie they chose, and the dessert they created (provided description):

Aioli Gourmet Burgers - PB&J Napoleon (Do-si-dos)

Buttery phyllo dough layered with strawberry compote, Girl Scout Do-si-dos crumble and a cream made from peanut butter fluff and cream cheese, topped with strawberry coulis and fresh whipped cream.

Details: 10652 N. 32nd St., Phoenix, AZ 85028

Beaver Street Brewery - Coconut and Caramel Tiramisu (Samoas and Trefoils)

Whipped mascarpone layered with bits of Girl Scout Samoas and Trefoils.

Details: 11 S. Beaver St. #1, Flagstaff, AZ 86001

Blue Hound Kitchen & Cocktails at Hotel Palomar - Trifle featuring Girl Scout Do-si-dos

Mouthwatering layers of Grand Mariner, chocolate pudding, peanut butter mousse and a Do-si-dos crumble crust.

Details: 2 E. Jefferson St., Phoenix, AZ 85004

Churn - I Want Suh-Moh-Ah featuring Girl Scout Samoas

This Girl Scout dessert is served one of two ways: as a scoop of specialty ice cream that combines Girl Scout Samoas, chocolate sauce and salted caramel, or as a sundae, which pairs two scoops of the ice cream with Samoas crumbles, brownie crumbles, whipped cream and toasted coconut flakes.

Details: 5223 N. Central Ave., Phoenix, AZ 85012

Geordie’s at Wrigley Mansion - Peanut Butter and Jelly (Trefoils)

This peanut butter mousse with a strawberry gelée center is surrounded by a Girl Scout Trefoil crumble, peanut caramel and fresh blueberries and strawberries. It also has a cocoa glaze and is garnished with a chocolate tuile.

Details: 2501 E. Telawa Trail, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Grand Canyon Brewing + Distillery - Minty Chocolate Mousse Trifle (Thin Mints)

Forget Rachel’s disastrous trifle from Friends! This beauty is sweet and smooth thanks to layers of mint-infused chocolate mousse and white chocolate mousse, made even richer with Girl Scout Thin Mint powder. It is topped with Thin Mint crumbles and whipped cream and garnished with berries as well as a bonus Girl Scout Thin Mint cookie.

Details: 1800 S. Milton Road Suite 11, Flagstaff, AZ 86001

Lovecraft - Coconut-Lime Shortbread Tart (Trefoils)

Creamy and dreamy with a little zest, this dessert starts with a coconut and Girl Scout Trefoils crust. Piled atop it is luscious lime filling and then homemade whipped cream.

Details: 3128 E, Cactus Road, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Lumberyard Brewing Company - Strawberry Shortcake Jar (Trefoils)

This vanilla pudding is amped up by the addition of Girl Scout Trefoils and fresh strawberries, which are all layered in a mason jar and topped with whipped cream.

Details: 5 S. San Francisco St., Flagstaff, AZ 86001

Nook Kitchen - Don’t Mind If I Do (Do-Si-Dos)

Peanut butter panna cotta with Girl Scout Do-si-dos and oatmeal cookie crumbles. It is paired by banana cream and banana fries.

Details: 4231 E. Indian School Road, Phoenix, AZ 85018

OAK on Camelback - Peanut Butter Cheesecake Duo (Tagalongs)

This peanut butter cheesecake has its own mini second helping tagging along! Rich and velvety, the peanut butter cheesecake uses Girl Scout Tagalongs in the recipe and is then topped with chocolate ganache and a cookie crumble topping.

Details: 111 E. Camelback Road, Phoenix, AZ 85012

Proof Canteen at Four Seasons Resort Scottsdale Troon North - Peppermint Brownie Dream (Thin Mints)

This indulgent dessert starts with a fudgy double chocolate brownie. It is then layered with Girl Scout Thin Mints, peppermint cremeux (which is a smoother take on mousse) and brûléed marshmallows.

Details: 10600 E. Crescent Moon Dr., Scottsdale, AZ 85262

Rusconi’s American Kitchen - Caramel Budino featuring Girl Scout Samoas

A coconut and dark chocolate budino with a Samoa crust and caramel sauce, topped with crumbled Samoas and toasted coconut flakes.

Details: 10637 N. Tatum Blvd., Phoenix, AZ 85028

Serrano’s Mexican Restaurants - Phat Elvis Featuring Girl Scout Tagalongs

This decadent dessert pays homage to Elvis’ affinity for peanut butter and bananas. It features a graham cracker crust, peanut butter cheesecake, whipped cream and crumbled Girl Scout Tagalongs mixed with bananas. It is topped with chocolate ganache, brown-sugar bacon and a bonus Tagalong cookie.

Details: 141 S. Arizona Ave., Chandler, AZ 85225

Shift Kitchen & Bar - Mint Chocolate Churros (Thin Mints)

Hand-made to order, these chocolate churros benefit from a powder made from Girl Scout Thin Mints. Once fried, they are plated with cream cheese whip, mint powder, chocolate sauce, chocolate crunch and a scoop of Earl Grey gelato.

Details: 107 N. San Francisco St. Ste 2, Flagstaff, AZ 86001

Tarbell’s - Peanut Butter and Bacon Crème Brûlée (Do-Si-Dos)

Enjoy Chef Adrian De Leon’s rich and creamy Peanut Butter and Bacon Crème Brûlée made delicious with Girl Scout Do-si-dos! A brittle layer of melted sugar sits on top of peanut butter custard to create a beautiful mixture of texture and unlikely flavors. Topped with whipped cream, bacon bits and Do-Si-Dos, this dessert combines sweet, savory and rich to bring you an out-of-the-box flavor combination that will surely satisfy.

Details: 3213 E. Camelback Road, Phoenix AZ 85018

The County Seat - Level Up Lemon Bar (Lemon-Ups)

Talk about an update on grandma’s lemon bar! This twist blends in Girl Scout Lemon-Ups to the classic and adds a meringue-style popper that has been brûléed to toasty perfection.

Details: 120 W. Gurley St., Prescott, AZ 86301

The Craftsman - Meyer Lemon Flan featuring Lemon-Ups

This delicate chiffon cake is layered with Meyer lemon flan, Girl Scout Lemon-Ups and Meyer lemon caramel sauce. It is also garnished with bonus cookie crumbles.

Details: 20469 N. Hayden Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85255

The Italian Daughter - Limoncello Cake (Lemon-Ups)

In this delectable dessert creation, Girl Scout Lemon-Ups take center stage. This fluffy limoncello sponge cake is filled and frosted with a generous layer of mascarpone cream, covered entirely with Lemon-Ups crumbles, finished with a drizzle of lemon oil and served with whipped cream.

Details: 23687 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85255

The Mick Brasserie - Peanut Butter Dacquoise (Tagalongs)

Milk and cookies, but make it fashion! This dessert bursts with flavor thanks to peanut chocolate praline crunch with Girl Scout Tagalongs, peanut butter mousse, chocolate ganache. The kicker? It is served with milk foam for the full effect.

Details: 9719 N. Hayden Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85258

ZuZu at Hotel Valley Ho - Lady Lemon “Show Stopper” Shake (Lemon-Ups)

This fruity treat features a blueberry milkshake base with a lemon curd drip. It is topped with Girl Scouts Lemon-Ups, a blueberry muffin, lemon ice cream bar, fresh blueberries, lemon chips, white chocolate milk crumb, a Lemon-Ups whipped cream sandwich and lemon candy.

Details: 6850 E. Main St., Scottsdale, AZ 85251