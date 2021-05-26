LGO Hospitality is opening 3 more restaurants in the Valley

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — LGO Hospitality, the restaurant group behind Chelsea's Kitchen, La Grande Orange Grocery, Ingo's Tasty Food, and Buck & Rider, is in the midst of a rapid expansion with three restaurants anticipated to open in the Phoenix area over the next year.

LGO previously announced that it would open a second location of Ingo's Tasty Food at Block 23 at CityScape in downtown Phoenix, the same development that houses Sam Fox's Blanco Cocina + Cantina and the Fry's grocery store. That restaurant is expected to open sometime over the summer.

LGO Hospitality

A second location of Buck & Rider, LGO's seafood concept, is opening in north Scottsdale at the "Shops at Chauncey Ranch," near Scottsdale Road and Mayo Blvd.

On Tuesday, LGO announced that a third location of Ingo's Tasty Food would open across from Buck & Rider in north Scottsdale, marking its third restaurant expansion in the works. Both of those locations are anticipated to open in mid-2022.

LGO Hospitality/handout

Ingo's first opened in 2013. Buck & Rider first opened in 2015.

Founder and CEO Bob Lynn told ABC15 in an interview on Tuesday afternoon that all three projects were planned prior to the COVID-19 pandemic and that the Scottsdale area had been on the company's radar for a while.

"Our neighbors are there and our customers are there," he said. "We have a lot of people that drive to 40th and Campbell and Buck &Rider and really connect to the restaurants there and we think that North Scottsdale just has a great future in front of it with all the growth out there."

While it may seem like a large expansion for the company -- it is -- they are not expanding for the sake of expanding.

"We really want to have restaurants that are the pride of the neighborhood, the city, the industry," he said. "We don't look too far down the road because we feel like, as long as we're creating great places to eat, we have a lot of options."

"Our growth is very measured," he said.