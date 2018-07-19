New Lays chip flavors: 8 new regionally-inspired chip flavors

Is it possible to have too many chip flavors? Apparently not!

Lay's wants to take America's taste buds on a culinary road trip this summer. The chip company revealed eight -- yes, eight! -- new regionally-inspired chip flavors, including deep-dish pizza, fried pickles with Ranch, and Pimento cheese.

It is the most flavors they've released at one time, the company said in a news release.

The eight new flavors:

Cajun Spice (Central Gulf)

Chile Con Queso (Texoma, Mountain, SoCal)

Chesapeake Bay Crab Spice (Mid-Atlantic)

Giordano's Deep-Dish Pizza (Heartland & Mid-America)

Fried Pickles with Ranch (Midwest)

Pimento Cheese (Southeast)

Thai Sweet Chile (Pacific Northwest)

New England Lobster Roll (Northeast)

Also making a return this summer: Wavy West Coast Truffle Fries, Ketchup, and Wavy Fried Green Tomato, though some may be only available in certain parts of the country.

The new flavors are part of the company's "Tastes of America" tour, which will be making stops at food festivals throughout the summer. Unfortunately, it does not look like Arizona is on that list.

Still, the chips are available for pre-order on Lay's website and will be on store shelves starting July 30 - September 23. Pricing starts at $3.49 a bag, according to the website. A variety pack will also be available.