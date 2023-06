TEMPE, AZ — Kim Petras is headed to the Valley!

The “Feed The Beast” World Tour, which kicks off in September in North America, includes a stop in Phoenix on Nov. 21, 2023.

The Phoenix concert will be held at 8 p.m. at Arizona Financial Theatre.

Various pre-sales will be available (including a Kim Artist Pre-sale on Thursday, June 22) throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning Monday, June 26 at 10 a.m. local time.

