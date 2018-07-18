Kids can watch Arizona Diamondbacks take on Colorado Rockies for free, July 20-22

PHOENIX - Attention parents: the Arizona Diamondbacks are offering free kids tickets to their upcoming homestand against the Colorado Rockies, July 20-22.

For every adult ticket purchased, fans will receive two free kids tickets for children 15 and younger, according to a news release.

Adult tickets start at $22 and include seats in baseline reserve, bleachers, bullpen reserve, club reserve, infield reserve and outfield reserve, the release said. There is a limit of eight tickets per account.

Tickets can be purchased at the gate, at dbacks.com/kidsfree, or by phone at 602-514-8400.

First pitch schedule:

Friday, July 20: 6:40 p.m.

Saturday, July 21: 5:10 p.m.

Sunday, July 22: 1:10 p.m.

On Saturday, July 21, the first 20,000 fans will receive a Jake Lamb bobblehead.

We were sent this information regarding more deals for kids to enjoy:

Every D-backs game offers tons of fun for kids, including the Phoenix Children's Hospital Sandlot, an area dedicated just for kids. The Sandlot is open for every D-backs home game and includes age-specific playground areas, Futures Field and a batting cage.

D-backs Baseball Academy coaches offer free clinics at Futures Field in the Sandlot one hour before first pitch and at the end of the fourth inning.

In addition, kids can sign up to be a part of the free D-backs Kids Club, presented by Danzeisen Dairy, in the Sandlot to earn prizes for every game they attend.

Fans can enjoy a Latin vibe at SOL La Terraza, located in the Upper Right Field Concourse, at every Friday, Saturday and Sunday home game, which includes specialized decor, Latin music and authentic regional food and La Cerreta De Lily.