Watch Now
EntertainmentThings To Do

Actions

Kendrick Lamar bringing tour to Phoenix this fall

The rapper will be touring with Baby Keem and Tanna Leone
L1009865.png
Courtesy of pgLang
L1009865.png
Posted at 11:22 AM, Jul 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-20 14:22:00-04

PHOENIX — Fourteen-time GRAMMY Award-winning rapper Kendrick Lamar is performing in Phoenix this fall.

The Big Steppers Tour, with Baby Keem and Tanna Leone, kicked off in Oklahoma City this week and will be coming to Footprint Center.

The concert will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

This is Kendrick Lamar's first tour after a five-year hiatus. He’ll be making 65 stops around the world before wrapping up the tour in New Zealand in December.

You can get tickets online here. Tickets for the Phoenix show start at $112 on Ticketmaster.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch Javier Soto and Katie Raml weeknights on ABC15!