PHOENIX — Fourteen-time GRAMMY Award-winning rapper Kendrick Lamar is performing in Phoenix this fall.

The Big Steppers Tour, with Baby Keem and Tanna Leone, kicked off in Oklahoma City this week and will be coming to Footprint Center.

The concert will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

This is Kendrick Lamar's first tour after a five-year hiatus. He’ll be making 65 stops around the world before wrapping up the tour in New Zealand in December.

You can get tickets online here. Tickets for the Phoenix show start at $112 on Ticketmaster.