‘Jurassic World Live Tour’ to stop in Phoenix, here’s what to know before you go

Roar into some fun at Footprint Center this weekend
Discover the fun and the excitement of July in our state! ABC15’s Nicole Gutierrez brings you a showcase of the best things to do in the Valley this month, new entertainment ventures and of course, highlighting great recent events and moments in our community.
‘Jurassic World Live Tour’ is coming to Phoenix!
Posted at 3:55 PM, Jul 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-24 18:57:40-04

PHOENIX — ‘Jurassic World Live Tour’ roars into Phoenix this weekend! The tour stop will take over Footprint Center with more than 24 dinosaurs!

According to a news release sent to ABC15, tickets to the show will grant you access to a “special pre-show experience.” If you arrive an hour before your select show, you’ll be able to see several Jurassic World dinosaurs. At this up-close experience, you'll be able to photograph Triceratops, Stegosaurus, Baby Bumpy and even see some of the vehicles up close!

  • SHOW DATES
    • Friday, July 28, at 7 p.m.
    • Saturday, July 29, at 11 a.m./ 3 p.m./ 7 p.m.
    • Sunday, July 30, at 12 p.m. & 4 p.m.
  • LOCATION: Footprint Center [201 E. Jefferson St.] in Phoenix
  • COST: Tickets start at $25

