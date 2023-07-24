‘Jurassic World Live Tour’ to stop in Phoenix, here’s what to know before you go

PHOENIX — ‘Jurassic World Live Tour’ roars into Phoenix this weekend! The tour stop will take over Footprint Center with more than 24 dinosaurs!

Get closer to #JurassicWorldLiveTour dinosaurs than ever before! Arrive 1 hour early to join our preshow experience! Learn more at https://t.co/yY2wZqzX8t. pic.twitter.com/9HJQME1gXJ — Jurassic World Live Tour (@jwlivetour) July 20, 2023

According to a news release sent to ABC15, tickets to the show will grant you access to a “special pre-show experience.” If you arrive an hour before your select show, you’ll be able to see several Jurassic World dinosaurs. At this up-close experience, you'll be able to photograph Triceratops, Stegosaurus, Baby Bumpy and even see some of the vehicles up close!

Embark on an action-adventure with the whole family! 🦖🦕 #JurassicWorldLiveTour is the ultimate family-friendly experience for all ages. pic.twitter.com/hljU6QhfOT — Jurassic World Live Tour (@jwlivetour) May 4, 2023

SHOW DATES

Friday, July 28, at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 29, at 11 a.m./ 3 p.m./ 7 p.m. Sunday, July 30, at 12 p.m. & 4 p.m.

LOCATION: Footprint Center [201 E. Jefferson St.] in Phoenix

COST: Tickets start at $25

