Jurassic Quest bringing 70 life-sized animatronic dinosaurs to Glendale's Gila River Arena

GLENDALE, AZ — Editor's note: The event will be held in the Yellow Lot at Gila River Arena. A previous version of this story incorrectly listed the location as State Farm Stadium.

Future paleontologists -- and really anyone fascinated by dinosaurs -- will be able to see more than 70 life-sized animatronic dinosaurs up-close when Jurassic Quest Drive-thru opens at Gila River Arena later this month.

Billed as the "nation's largest and most realistic dinosaur experience," the outdoor drive-thru attraction has more than 70 prehistoric dinosaurs, including a 50-foot Megalodon and an 80-foot Spinosaurus.

Tickets are $54.50 per vehicle, include processing fees, for up to eight people or $85.50 for up to 15 people, and can be purchased at www.jurassicquest.com.

"Quest Packs," which feature souvenirs and/or at-home arts and crafts, can be purchased for an additional $15-$50.

Tickets are not sold at the event, according to the "Frequently Asked Questions" section of the website.

The show also features baby dinosaur animatronics, "trainer" meet and greets, photo opportunities and guided audio tours that can be streamed while driving along the route.

The experience is estimated to last about an hour.

IF YOU GO:

Gila River Arena, 9400 W Maryland Ave, Glendale, AZ 85305

www.jurassicquest.com